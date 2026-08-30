Posted in: Blizzard, CD Projekt Red, Games, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, Video Games | Tagged: Battle.net, the witcher

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Will Be Added to Blizzard's Battle.net

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered, its upcoming DLC, and more from CD Projekt Red will be coming to Blizzard's Battle.net platform.

Article Summary The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered is coming to Blizzard Battle.net after the Gamescom 2026 reveal.

The Witcher 3 upcoming Songs of the Past DLC and more CD Projekt Red games will roll out on Battle.net.

Players can pre-order The Witcher 3 on Battle.net now ahead of its September 29 launch, with DLC wishlists open.

Buying The Witcher Songs of the Past on Battle.net unlocks a Geralt-themed Diablo IV skin, with more at BlizzCon.

Revealed over Gamescom 2026, Blizzard Entertainment and CD Projekt Red have come together to confirm that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered will be coming to Battle.net. This is a small piece of a bigger deal, as the game, its upcoming Songs of the Past DLC, and more CDPR titles will be coming to the platform over the next several months. Those of you wishing to get in on it now can pre-order it through the platform as we speak, as it will be released on September 29, while Wishlists are open for Songs of the Past on Battle.net, which will launch in 2027. We have mroe details below, and you can read a whole blog post about it from the CDPR team.

Battle.net Will Add The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and More To Come

This is only the beginning of a broader collaboration between Blizzard Entertainment and CD Projekt Red, bringing together more of the studios' distinctive, enduring worlds over time. To kick things off, players who pre-purchase or purchase Songs of the Past on Battle.net when available will receive a Geralt-themed skin they can equip in Diablo IV. More details on the skin will be shared at BlizzCon.

"Battle.net has always been about bringing amazing games and worlds to our players, and we're thrilled to be welcoming one of the best," said Andrew Guerrero, Vice President, Blizzard Product Management. "We could not be more excited to be partnering with CD Projekt Red to share these games with our community, from longtime players to new ones alike."

"Both CD Projekt Red and Blizzard Entertainment have incredible legacies of creating memorable, immersive RPG experiences," said Jan Rosner, VP Business Development at CD PROJEKT RED. "Bringing Geralt's legendary story and his upcoming adventure to Battle.net feels like a natural fit. I'm really excited that this will give a whole new audience the opportunity to discover the world of The Witcher for themselves."

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