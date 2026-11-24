Posted in: Games, Telltale Games, Video Games | Tagged: fables, PM Studios, The Wolf Among Us, The Wolf Among Us Remastered

The Wolf Among Us Remastered Drops on Switch 2 on November 29

The Wolf Among Us Remastered has confirmed a Nintendo Switch 2 launch date, as the full game will arrive on November 29.

Article Summary The Wolf Among Us Remastered hits Nintendo Switch 2 on November 29 in North America, with Europe and the UK on December 3.

Telltale Games and PM Studios previously launched The Wolf Among Us Remastered on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Wolf Among Us Remastered includes all five episodes, enhanced visuals, updated animation, and modernized presentation.

Players can use Noir Mode, investigate murders in Fabletown, and unlock bonus content like commentary and restored material.

Telltale Games and PM Studios have confirmed the Nintendo Switch 2 edition of The Wolf Among Us Remastered will be released on November 29. The team dropped the game on PC, XSX|S, and PS5 back on October 29, letting fans know they would get it on the Switch as soon as they could. Well, it didn't take long for North American audiences, but Europe and UK fans will have to wait a little extra until December 3.

Become Bigby On The Switch 2 in The Wolf Among Us Remastered

Step back into Fabletown in The Wolf Among Us Remastered – the definitive edition of Telltale's acclaimed noir narrative thriller inspired by DC's award-winning Fables comic series. Critically acclaimed, The Wolf Among Us became one of the most celebrated story-driven adventures of its generation, praised for its unforgettable characters, sharp writing, and meaningful player choice. Fully remastered with enhanced visuals and modern presentation, this definitive edition brings Bigby Wolf's first investigation to life with greater atmosphere, immersion, and detail than ever before – honoring the original experience while introducing Fabletown to a new generation of players.

Experience the all-new Noir Mode, which lets you play the entire story in a striking black-and-white presentation inspired by classic noir cinema. Switch it on at any time to make every interrogation, back alley, and hard choice play out like the detective film Fabletown always deserved. Investigate brutal murders, interrogate suspects, explore crime scenes, and uncover a conspiracy hiding beneath the streets of Fabletown, where myths and legends live secretly among us. Every choice carries consequences. In Fabletown, justice isn't clean, and sometimes the Big Bad Wolf is the only one willing to do what must be done. Fairy tales are real. Murder is just the beginning. Relive where it all began.

The Complete Award-Winning Story. Experience all five episodes of Telltale's acclaimed narrative thriller that redefined choice-driven storytelling.

Experience all five episodes of Telltale's acclaimed narrative thriller that redefined choice-driven storytelling. All-New Noir Mode . Experience Fabletown as a classic detective film and play the complete story in a stylish black-and-white noir presentation. With one tap, switch between Noir Mode and the fully remastered look at any time.

. Experience Fabletown as a classic detective film and play the complete story in a stylish black-and-white noir presentation. With one tap, switch between Noir Mode and the fully remastered look at any time. Enhanced Visuals and Cinematic Presentation. Improved lighting, updated animation, refined environments, and modernized presentation bring the neon-noir world of Fabletown to life like never before.

Improved lighting, updated animation, refined environments, and modernized presentation bring the neon-noir world of Fabletown to life like never before. Investigate a Dark Fairy-Tale Mystery. Interrogate suspects, examine crime scenes, and uncover a brutal conspiracy where folklore collides with modern crime drama.

Interrogate suspects, examine crime scenes, and uncover a brutal conspiracy where folklore collides with modern crime drama. Choices That Shape Fabletown. Every decision impacts relationships, dialogue, and how the citizens of Fabletown come to fear, trust, or reject Bigby Wolf.

Every decision impacts relationships, dialogue, and how the citizens of Fabletown come to fear, trust, or reject Bigby Wolf. Bonus Content and Behind-the-Scenes Material. Go behind the scenes with developer commentary, concept art, interviews, restored content, and other archival materials exploring the making of The Wolf Among Us.

Go behind the scenes with developer commentary, concept art, interviews, restored content, and other archival materials exploring the making of The Wolf Among Us. The Definitive Way to Experience Fabletown. Rebuilt for modern platforms, The Wolf Among Us Remastered delivers the complete story with enhanced presentation and new supplemental content for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

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