Posted in: Games, Telltale Games, Video Games | Tagged: fables, PM Studios, The Wolf Among Us

The Wolf Among Us Remastered Officially Launches on October 29

The Wolf Among Us Remastered has been given an October 29 release date for PC and consoles, complete with the new Noir Mode.

Article Summary The Wolf Among Us Remastered launches October 29 on PC and consoles, with Telltale and PM Studios confirming the date.

The Wolf Among Us Remastered adds Noir Mode, letting players experience Bigby’s first case in moody black and white.

Based on Bill Willingham’s Fables, the mystery follows Bigby Wolf as a murder case threatens Fabletown’s hidden world.

All five episodes return with enhanced visuals, updated UI, smoother performance, and over an hour of bonus content.

Telltale and PM Studios dropped a brand-new trailer for The Wolf Among Us Remastered, confirming the game's release date for October 29. If you missed this one from Summer Game Fest, this will serve as the definitive edition of the 2013 title based on Vertigo Comics' highly celebrated series, Fables, in which you play Bigby trying to solve a murder in Fabletown, a couple of years before the comic books start. Completely rebuilt and refined for modern platforms, and fully remastered to deliver one of the best possible experiences. What's more, it comes with a new Noir Mode, as you can experience the game in classic black-and-white tones. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we now wait out the next two months.

Relive One Of Bigby's Biggest Cases in The Wolf Among Us Remastered

Making its debut in The Wolf Among Us Remastered, Noir Mode offers a striking new way to experience Bigby's first investigation, casting the characters and streets of Fabletown in monochrome and leaning even further into the mystery, moral ambiguity, and noir atmosphere at the heart of the original game. With a presentation that pays homage to classic detective films, this reimagined version gives players a fresh way to experience Bigby's first case.

Based on Bill Willingham's Eisner Award-winning Fables comic series, The Wolf Among Us follows Bigby Wolf, Sheriff of Fabletown, as he investigates a grisly murder that threatens to expose a hidden community of fairy tale characters living secretly within 1980s Manhattan. What begins as a single crime draws Bigby into an increasingly dangerous mystery where everyone has secrets and something far darker may be lurking beneath the surface of the city.

Across five episodes – Faith, Smoke & Mirrors, A Crooked Mile, In Sheep's Clothing, and Cry Wolf – players investigate crimes, interrogate suspects, and make difficult decisions that shape Bigby's relationships and the world around him, with choices carrying lasting consequences. The remaster also brings Fabletown to modern gaming platforms with enhanced visuals, refined character and environment presentation, an updated user interface, upgraded animation and audio, higher resolutions, and smoother performance. The definitive edition release also includes more than an hour of bonus content exploring the creation of the original game, including cast interviews, playable deleted scenes, and behind-the-scenes content.

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