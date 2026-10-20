Posted in: Games, Telltale Games, Video Games | Tagged: PM Studios, The Wolf Among Us, The Wolf Among Us Remastered

The Wolf Among Us Remastered Officially Released a New Story Trailer

Check out the official story trailer for The Wolf Among Us Remastered as we look at the work done to make the original title come back to life.

Article Summary The Wolf Among Us Remastered gets a new story trailer, offering the clearest look yet at Bigby Wolf’s return.

Telltale and PM Studios upgrade the 2013 original with enhanced visuals, refined animation, and modern presentation.

The Wolf Among Us Remastered adds Noir Mode, letting players experience Fabletown in a stylish black-and-white look.

Launching October 29 on PC and consoles, the remaster includes all five episodes, bonus content, and restored material.

Telltale Games and PM Studios dropped a new trailer this afternoon for The Wolf Among Us Remastered, giving us a look at the story of the game. This is the first really good look we've seen at how they've taken the 2013 title and given it an upgrade, while also showing us how they've kept the original intact for those of us who loved it. Enjoy the trailer above as the game is coming to PC and consoles on October 29.

The Wolf Among Us Remastered Officially Released a New Story Trailer

Step back into Fabletown in The Wolf Among Us Remastered – the definitive edition of Telltale's acclaimed noir narrative thriller inspired by DC's award-winning Fables comic series. Critically acclaimed, The Wolf Among Us became one of the most celebrated story-driven adventures of its generation, praised for its unforgettable characters, sharp writing, and meaningful player choice. Fully remastered with enhanced visuals and modern presentation, this definitive edition brings Bigby Wolf's first investigation to life with greater atmosphere, immersion, and detail than ever before – honoring the original experience while introducing Fabletown to a new generation of players.

Experience the all-new Noir Mode, which lets you play the entire story in a striking black-and-white presentation inspired by classic noir cinema. Switch it on at any time to make every interrogation, back alley, and hard choice play out like the detective film Fabletown always deserved. Investigate brutal murders, interrogate suspects, explore crime scenes, and uncover a conspiracy hiding beneath the streets of Fabletown, where myths and legends live secretly among us. Every choice carries consequences. In Fabletown, justice isn't clean, and sometimes the Big Bad Wolf is the only one willing to do what must be done. Fairy tales are real. Murder is just the beginning. Relive where it all began.

The Complete Award-Winning Story. Experience all five episodes of Telltale's acclaimed narrative thriller that redefined choice-driven storytelling.

Experience all five episodes of Telltale's acclaimed narrative thriller that redefined choice-driven storytelling. All-New Noir Mode . Experience Fabletown as a classic detective film and play the complete story in a stylish black-and-white noir presentation. With one tap, switch between Noir Mode and the fully remastered look at any time.

. Experience Fabletown as a classic detective film and play the complete story in a stylish black-and-white noir presentation. With one tap, switch between Noir Mode and the fully remastered look at any time. Enhanced Visuals and Cinematic Presentation. Improved lighting, updated animation, refined environments, and modernized presentation bring the neon-noir world of Fabletown to life like never before.

Improved lighting, updated animation, refined environments, and modernized presentation bring the neon-noir world of Fabletown to life like never before. Investigate a Dark Fairy-Tale Mystery. Interrogate suspects, examine crime scenes, and uncover a brutal conspiracy where folklore collides with modern crime drama.

Interrogate suspects, examine crime scenes, and uncover a brutal conspiracy where folklore collides with modern crime drama. Choices That Shape Fabletown. Every decision impacts relationships, dialogue, and how the citizens of Fabletown come to fear, trust, or reject Bigby Wolf.

Every decision impacts relationships, dialogue, and how the citizens of Fabletown come to fear, trust, or reject Bigby Wolf. Bonus Content and Behind-the-Scenes Material. Go behind the scenes with developer commentary, concept art, interviews, restored content, and other archival materials exploring the making of The Wolf Among Us.

Go behind the scenes with developer commentary, concept art, interviews, restored content, and other archival materials exploring the making of The Wolf Among Us. The Definitive Way to Experience Fabletown. Rebuilt for modern platforms, The Wolf Among Us Remastered delivers the complete story with enhanced presentation and new supplemental content for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

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