Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blaze Entertainment, The Spectrum, TheC64

TheC64 Handheld & The Spectrum Handheld Will Launch October 2026

Blaze Entertainment has put TheC64 Handheld and The Spectrum Handheld up for pre-order, both set to launch in October 2026.

Article Summary TheC64 Handheld and The Spectrum Handheld are now up for pre-order, with both retro gaming devices launching in October 2026.

Each handheld features a 4.3-inch IPS screen, stereo speakers, save states, MicroSD support, and USB-A for keyboard or joystick use.

TheC64 Handheld and The Spectrum Handheld include 25 built-in games each, spanning classics like Boulder Dash and Manic Miner.

Collector's Editions sold via Funstock add a matching carry case and exclusive magazine inspired by Zzap! and Crash.

Blaze Entertainment has put two retro gaming handheld devices up for pre-order, as you can get TheC64 Handheld and The Spectrum Handheld. Both of these take cues from their respective home computer designs, offering the look, feel, and small library of games each had, while being built around what is essentially the same button configuration and screen size. Hey, we're not faulting them for it, but it's clear someone was like "we can use the same case for both!" They are also offering up Collector's Edition with some additional features, with only 2,000 each being sold. We have more details on both below as they're selling for $130 a pop, set to be released sometime in October 2026.

TheC64 Handheld & The Spectrum Handheld

Introducing THEC64 Handheld and The Spectrum Handheld – two new handheld retro gaming consoles licensed by Retro Games Ltd and created by the makers of the critically acclaimed Super Pocket consoles. These two new handhelds are designed around the imagination of what a portable version of these classic home computers would look like in the 1980s. Each handheld follows the color scheme of the home computers and is inspired by the design choices of each original release. The clamshell case design takes inspiration from some of the most successful gaming handhelds of the past, while also evoking the style of portable computers, palmtops, and organizers of the 1980s. Answering the question of what these classic home computers would be like if they were designed and made in the 1980s.

Each console comes with 25 built-in games (full game lists are below) that highlight some of the best examples of gaming on both iconic platforms, such as Boulder Dash, Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe, Manic Miner, Head over Heels, and many more! The bespoke user interface highlights the games in a fun style inspired by the original computer interfaces, with all the modern features gamers have come to expect, like load/save states, screen options, information on the games, and more.

The consoles have a 4.3" IPS screen and front-facing stereo speakers for a great personal gaming experience, and a responsive D-Pad with four face buttons for easy handheld game play. Each console also has four function buttons designed to mimic the keys on the original devices and a menu/start/select button layout inspired by the same. These keys are tactile plastic on THEC64 Handheld and rubber on The Spectrum Handheld. Plus, the fun doesn't stop there as fans can bring their own games with the dedicated MicroSD slot on every device and can expand their handheld to support a USB keyboard or Joystick with the rear USB-A I/O port. Users can also select a variety of system options, allowing them to customize which historic system to emulate with their games. This will give users a multitude of customisable settings, system speeds, audio chip selections, and more.

Collector's Edition

Each handheld will also have a Collector's Edition available exclusively from Funstock. Both will come with a hard shell carry case, designed and coloured to match the included handheld. There will also be a specially created magazine in each with THEC64 Handheld featuring Zzap Magazine and The Spectrum Handheld featuring Crash Magazine. Each magazine features expanded content about the games on each console, along with other features.

THEC64 Handheld Game List

A Pig Quest

Sam's Journey

Nebulus

Boulder Dash

Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe

Paradroid

Hunter's Moon Remastered

Knight 'n' Grail

Aztec Challenge

Krakout

Lee

Druid

Encounter!

Galencia

Ice Guys

Metal Warrior Ultra

Millie & Molly

Planet Golf

Shadow Switcher

Spherical

Squish 'Em

Steel Ranger

X-Out

Yeti Mountain

It's Magic 2

The Spectrum Handheld Game List

Head Over Heels

Manic Miner

Skool Daze

Tiny Dungeons

Archon: The Light and the Dark

The Great Escape

Bounder

Switchblade

Nightmare Rally

M.O.V.I.E.

Avenger: The Way of the Tiger II

Bugaboo the Flea

Devwill Too ZX

Hammerfist

Hammer Knight

Penguin Attack

S1NCLA1R C1TY

Shovel Adventure

Snake Escape

Sorcerer Kid Adventure

Splat!

Tourmaline

Where Time Stood Still

Zynaps

Starquake

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