This Charizard Ex Is The Chase Card Of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames

This Charizard ex featuring a Dark-type Tera version of the fire-breathing beast will be the chase card of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames.

The card that will undeniably be the chase card of Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames has been revealed by the Pokémon TCG. This is the Special Illustration Rare of the Tera Charizard ex. This is the very first Tera ex to get a Special Illustration Rare, and it's illustrated in a gorgeous painterly style by AKIRA EGAWA. EGAWA came to the Pokémon TCG with the intention of being bold. That has certainly been the case, as EGAWA's art style is immediately visually distinct, even though they have only contributed for a few years. EGAWA's first-ever credit was in Sun & Moon – Unified Minds.

The Pokémon TCG writes:

Red-hot embers illuminate the pitch-black night and sparks flare into an inferno as Charizard ex surges forth with newfound powers of darkness! The glittering Terastal phenomenon imbues some Pokémon ex like Tyranitar, Eiscue, and Vespiquen with different types than usual, while Dragonite ex and Greedent ex show mastery of their own inner strengths. Not to be outdone, Revavroom ex, Melmetal ex, and more Pokémon promise to change the course of battle in the Scarlet & Violet—Obsidian Flames expansion!

You can follow our series on Japan's Ruler of the Black Flame, the source material of Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, to get glimpse at what is to come in this Charizard-themed set. Ruler of the Black Flame releases on July 28th and it will include 108 cards not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will be the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year.

