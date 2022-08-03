THQ Nordic Will Officially Publish AEW: Fight Forever

THQ Nordic officially announced this morning that they will be the publisher of All Elite Wrestling's video game, AEW: Fight Forever. The news was technically leaked yesterday due to a listing going up on Amazon's UK site, but the company was already set on making this announcement ahead of their appearance later this month at Gamescom 2022. The company will be working with AEW as well as developer Yuke's Co. to release the game for PC and all three major consoles. The game is boasting online co-op for one-on-one battles as well as next-level tag team matches in which you'll have sequenced team maneuvers that can be executed with simple commands. The game will also feature a deep career mode, a robust create-a-wrestler system, signature AEW arenas from their TV shows and PPV events, multiple match types, and what sounds like some interesting modes being added to the game.

What kind of modes, you may ask? Well, they didn't go into detail here, but in the gallery you see below, there's clearly an image of Hikaru Shida hitting a giant baseball with flames behind it into the face of another wrestler we can't see. They didn't reveal the roster yet, but based on the images we see here, we can already confirm the additions of Shida, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Adam Page, Jon Moxley, Thunder Rosa, Abadon, CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Britt Baker, Aubrey Edwards, and Yuka Sakazaki. (Along with the already confirmed Kris Statlander, Nyla Rose, Jungle Boy, The Young Bucks, and Darby Allin.) The football field shot also confirms (in a blurry way) that MJF, Orange Cassidy… and Cody Rhodes are all in the game. Confirming an earlier report that Rhodes would still be a part of the game even though he left for WWE, despite others saying he would not be included. The roster will be comprised of 50 main names as well as DLC content to be added later.

The team will reveal more about the game during their THQ Nordic Showcase happening on August 12th, 2022. Until then, here's a few quotes from this morning's announcement and the teaser trailer.

"One of the first things I did after signing with AEW was to ask Tony Khan to let me help assemble the best gaming team on the planet, to make the best wrestling game ever," said Kenny Omega, EVP of AEW and former AEW World Champion and AEW World Tag Team Champion. "Well, we just landed the perfect finisher by partnering with global publishing and distribution powerhouse THQ Nordic for AEW: Fight Forever. The THQ brand has long been synonymous with wrestling games – there is simply no more qualified partner to bring AEW Fight Forever to the millions of wrestling fans the world over." "Kenny's incredible vision for AEW: Fight Forever is informed by his wrestling pedigree both inside the ring and on the controller," said Executive Producer Reinhard Pollice, THQ Nordic. "Combine that vision with Yuke's unparalleled wresting game development history is resulting in an AEW experience that draws heavily on the arcade feel that first won wrestling gamer hearts more than two decades ago."