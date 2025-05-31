Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Shiny Box Games, Three Skies Ascension

Three Skies Ascension Receives New Free Update

Three Skies Ascension has a new update available now, giving players a host of gameplay improvements as well as some localization

Article Summary Three Skies Ascension releases a new free update with quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes.

Full text localization now available in French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, and Brazilian Portuguese.

Turn-based RPG features 100+ dungeons, 200+ heroes and creatures, and a deep elemental combat system.

Explore a 12-chapter story, customizable heroes, unique fusion system, and competitive PVP Arena action.

Indie game developer and publisher Shiny Box Games released a new update this week for their strategic RPG, Three Skies Ascension. The main aspect of this update is to provide several quality-of-life enhancements to the title, as well as a robust set of bug fixes that should tame many of the issues that have been reported. Thje also put a highlight on expanding accessibility for global players, allowing even more players to join together in the fight against the mysterious threat. To go with that, they've also added full text localization in six new languages: French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, and Brazilian Portuguese. The update is live and ready to download next time you start the game.

Three Skies Ascension

Three Skies Ascension is a turn-based, strategic RPG with challenging dungeons and hundreds of heroes and creatures to collect and customize. Explore over 100 hours of story-driven content delivered over the course of 12 chapters and more than 30 unique zones. Customize your Commander, collect and level over 200 creatures and heroes, and design the perfectly synergized dungeon exploring party. Unravel the mystery of the Calamity and save the land of Baranor from a mysterious villain surfacing out of your past.

Dungeon dives – Over 100 hand crafted dungeons where you get to decide how much risk you take versus the reward you receive.

Capture or Bond with over 200 powerful creatures and heroes from across Baranor. Level, promote, equip and ASCEND… then mix and match them into unstoppable battle teams.

Utilize the Fusion System to create new heroes and alter existing ones.

Battle against dangerous foes in a deep turn-based elemental combat system!

Send your extra heroes on full expeditions to earn them experience and rewards.

Experience a novel's worth of story content told in a visual novel dialogue system.

Defeat other Commanders in the PVP Arena to earn your way up through the Arena Leagues!

