Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mechanistry, Timberborn

Timberborn Drops Its Biggest Update Since Launch

Timberborn's Version 1.1 — the game's biggest update since launch — adds two new maps, watertight buildings, new costumes, and a desert plant that stores water.

Article Summary Timberborn Version 1.1 is the first major post-launch update, adding new features, buildings, cosmetics, and systems.

Two new Timberborn maps, Pillars and Nomads, introduce fractured terrain, shifting water flow, and fresh survival tests.

New watertight structures and water tools expand Timberborn’s 3D water physics with smarter engineering options.

Version 1.1 also adds stats tracking, faction attractions, Tier 4 monuments, workwear, and the water-storing succulent.

Developer and publisher Mechanistry has added a new massive update to Timberborn, as Version 1.1 is the biggest it's received since launch. The shorthand is that the update brings two new maps to the title, as well as new water options, new costumes, a new plant, and more options for you to play with and give your beavers new options to work with. We have the full notes from the developers below as the content is now live in the game.

Explore New Maps With New Options in Timberborn Version 1.1

With Update 1.1, players can take a closer look at how their settlements are developing through new goods and population statistics, including adjustable graphs and global district-level views. New watertight buildings also expand the ways players can work with Timberborn's 3D water physics, including the Impermeable Tubeway, which allows Iron Teeth beavers to travel through Levee walls without water leaking through.

The update also adds two new maps: Pillars and Nomads. On Pillars, beavers must survive the usual wasteland dangers while making use of limited, fractured space on the upper level. Nomads, on the other hand, incorporate water flow changes across the vast, arid map, as cycles change, creating a settlement challenge that may require beavers to mitigate.

Track Your Settlement: Monitor goods and population through new statistics, adjustable graphs, and global or district-level views

Monitor goods and population through new statistics, adjustable graphs, and global or district-level views Explore New Maps: Test your settlement-building skills on the fractured terrain of Pillars or the changing water flows of Nomads

Test your settlement-building skills on the fractured terrain of Pillars or the changing water flows of Nomads Build With Water in Mind: Use new watertight buildings, including Airlock, Impermeable Power Shaft, and Compact Mechanical Pump to expand your water-engineering possibilities

Use new watertight buildings, including Airlock, Impermeable Power Shaft, and Compact Mechanical Pump to expand your water-engineering possibilities Reach New Heights: Construct the new Tier 4 Hall of Abundance for Folktails or Arch of Progress for Iron Teeth, providing another milestone between Tier 3 monuments and endgame Wonders

Construct the new Tier 4 Hall of Abundance for Folktails or Arch of Progress for Iron Teeth, providing another milestone between Tier 3 monuments and endgame Wonders Expand Faction-Specific Attractions: Each faction receives two new unique attractions, including the Folktails' Sauna and Domed Garden, along with the Iron Teeth's Massager and Dance Pit.

Each faction receives two new unique attractions, including the Folktails' Sauna and Domed Garden, along with the Iron Teeth's Massager and Dance Pit. Grow the Succulent: Cultivate the new desert plant, which grows on dry land and stores water that can be harvested to prevent your population from getting thirsty

Cultivate the new desert plant, which grows on dry land and stores water that can be harvested to prevent your population from getting thirsty Dress to Impress: New workwear gives scavengers, miners, foresters, gatherers, and lumberjacks new looks

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