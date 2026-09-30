Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: EdCorp, Galago Group, Tiny Harbor

Tiny Harbor: New Cozy Fishing Management Game Officially Announced

If you're looking for a cozy, pixel-art fishing and management game, Tiny Harbor may be for you!

Article Summary Tiny Harbor is a newly announced cozy fishing management game with top-down pixel art and a relaxing idle gameplay loop.

Build up a small seaside dock into a thriving harbor by fishing, expanding your fleet, and discovering new sea life.

Play actively to optimize your harbor or automate daily tasks and let Tiny Harbor run quietly alongside your day.

You play as Sidney and Captain Sally, returning home to create a peaceful fishing village ahead of a likely 2027 launch.

Galago Group and EdCorp, the same minds behind the games SteamWorld Build and Islanders: New Shores, have revealed their latest title on the way: Tiny Harbor. This is a fun pixel-art title that blends fishing and idle management mechanics into a cozy experience where you dictate the pace. Spend your days fishing for fun while growing your fleet of ships, finding new species of aquatic life, and expanding your small harbor into a coastal spot. Let it run on your desktop while you take care of other things in your day, and watch it thrive. The game doesn't have a release date yet, as it looks like it may be a 2027 title. But for now, you can enjoy the trailer and info we have here, and try the free demo on Steam.

Fish & Expand At Your Own Pace in Tiny Harbor

In Tiny Harbor, players step into the shoes of Sidney and her cat, Captain Sally, as they leave busy city life behind and return to the tiny seaside harbor where Sidney spent her childhood summers. Starting with little more than a single dock and a fishing boat, players will slowly turn their quiet corner of the coast into a thriving fishing village.

Tiny Harbor can be as active or as relaxed as you want it to be. Jump in and lend a hand, speed things up, and find better ways to run your harbor. Or automate everything and let your little world take care of itself. Leave it running docked on the side of your screen while you work, watch something, or simply get on with your day. Then come back and see what's changed.

Find your own rhythm and build your Tiny Harbor. There's no rush, no pressure. Just your little place by the sea, growing a little more every day. You're not building the harbor alone. As your village grows, you'll meet plenty of new friends along the way, including more cats ready to make the harbor their new home. Choose how your harbor grows. Find the balance between efficiency, automation, and simply making your little corner of the coast feel like home. There's no rush. No pressure. Just your little place by the sea, growing a little more every day.

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