Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cradle Games, Raw Thrills, Trailmark Games

TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants – Ninja Edition Announced

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants - Ninja Edition has been announced for Nintendo Switch 2, arriving digitally on Sept. 4 (physical release Oct. 9).

Article Summary TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants - Ninja Edition hits Nintendo Switch 2 digitally September 4, with physical copies October 9.

The new TMNT Ninja Edition adds Splinter and Casey Jones as playable fighters from the start for more arcade action.

Wrath of the Mutants - Ninja Edition upgrades TMNT with 60 FPS, HDR, 4K docked play, faster loading, and better visuals.

Battle through six stages and 13 boss fights in TMNT co-op, with four-player local multiplayer and super attacks.

TMNT fans rejoice, as Nintendo Switch 2 owners will be getting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants – Ninja Edition. Developed by Cradle Games and Raw Thrills, and published by Trailmark Games, this new edition adds a number of improvements for players to get the most out of their experience, as well as the ability to play as both Splinter and Casey Jones from the start. We have more details, and the trailer here for you to check out as it will drop digitally in the eShop on September 4, while those wanting a physical copy will need to wait until October 9.

Get The Full TMNT Experience in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants – Ninja Edition

Join Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo from the 2012 Nickelodeon series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in this exciting arcade beat 'em up inspired by beloved hits like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time. Battle your way across Coney Island, Dimension X, and more on a mission to defeat the Foot Clan and your arch-nemesis, Shredder! Ninja Edition lets you join the action as Master Splinter and Casey Jones for the first time! It also features increased resolution (1080p handheld, 4K docked), 60 FPS, faster loading times, HDR support, and improved graphics quality, including reflection effects, anti-aliasing, enhanced lighting, and dynamic shadows.

Double the TMNT Mayhem: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants features six stages and 13 boss battles, including three stages and six boss battles not present in the original arcade release.

Play as the Four Turtles: Join Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey, voiced by the talents of the 2012 TMNT series ( Seth Green, Sean Astin, Rob Paulsen, Greg Cipes ), in your fight against the evil Foot Clan!

Unleash Turtle Power: Use special super attacks unique to each character to devastate waves of enemies and find tokens to summon mutant backup to help clear your foes.

Team Up in Local Co-op: Play with your friends in four-player local couch co-op.

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