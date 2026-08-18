Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Super Evil Megacorp, teenage mutant ninja turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, tmnt

TMNT: Splintered Fate Reveals Rat King & More Coming Soon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is finally getting a visit from The Rat King, while TMNT character Slash is added as DLC.

Article Summary TMNT: Splintered Fate gets The King's Gambit, a free update adding Rat King to cap off the main story arc.

Rat King brings a brutal new challenge for the Turtles, while Pepperoni joins as a new Home Lair Ally.

Slash arrives as paid TMNT DLC, bringing massive claws, huge strength, and an Enraged mode for extra damage.

The Samurai Armor Pack, Platinum Bundle, merch, and Switch 2 Legendary Edition expand TMNT: Splintered Fate.

Super Evil Megacorp dropped a ton of details of content and more surprises for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, as we finally see the rise of The Rat King against the TMNT. The King's Gambit is the new expansion, bringing about one of the group's most fearsome villains who lives with them in the streets of NYC. While this will be a free update, the team has added Slash as a new DLC character, as well as released the Platinum Bundle as an option for those who want to own everything that's out and more to come. We have more details from the team about everything released today, as well as the full blog from the devs, as the content is now live.

The Rat King Comes To TMNT: Splintered Fate in The King's Gambit

The wait is finally over… introducing the infamous Rat King, who poses the ultimate threat to the Turtles and their brave allies. Capping off the main storyline arc, this intense and challenging run will push players' reflexes and combat abilities to their absolute limit. In the midst of this chaos, players can also befriend an adorable new Home Lair Ally, Pepperoni.

Slash Joins The Battle

The beloved, short-tempered turtle, Slash, has officially joined the playable character roster with massive claws and immense physical strength to destroy anyone standing in his way. He arrives with his signature Enraged mode, allowing him to temporarily move faster and deal devastating extra damage.

Samurai Armor Pack

Players can channel their inner warrior with beautifully rendered outfits inspired by the iconic gear of the past. Each set is individually personalized for every one of the heroes on the half shell, allowing players to strike fear into the Foot Clan with style.

Platinum Bundle & More

This comprehensive package includes all paid content released to date alongside every free update. There's never been a better time to dive into TMNT: Splintered Fate! Even with all this new content, it doesn't stop there! Players can showcase their TMNT love with limited-run t-shirts, prints, and Pepperoni plushies available in the shop. Pre-orders for the Switch 2 Legendary Edition, launching on October 27, are now available.

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