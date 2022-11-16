Today Is Guzzlord Raid Hour #2 In Pokémon GO: November 2022
Tonight, Wednesday, November 16th, is the second and final Guzzlord Raid Hour happening those month in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM–7 PM, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five raids featuring this newly released Dark/Dragon-type Ultra Beast coming at us via Ultra Wormholes. Guzzlord is a unique Raid Boss in that it's possible… keep in mind, possible, not easy… to defeat as a solo trainer. Let's take a look to see how it might be done.
The top ten Guzzlord counters are:
- Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Shadow Granbull: Charm, Play Rough
- Mega Alakazam: Counter, Dazzling Gleam
- Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Dazzling Gleam
- Zacian – Hero Forme: Quick Attack, Play Rough
- Primarina: Charm, Moonblast
- Granbull: Charm, Play Rough
- Sylveon: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Palkia with efficiency.
- Tapu Koko: Quick Attack, Dazzling Gleam
- Galarian Rapidash: Fairy Wind, Play Rough
- Beartic: Charm, Play Rough
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Florges: Fairy Wind, Moonblast
- Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Dazzling Gleam
- Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Donphan: Charm, Play Rough
- Galarian Weezing: Fairy Wind, Play Rough
- Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere
Note that Guzzlord is double weak to Fairy-types and you must take advantage of that double weakness in order to defeat this Ultra Beast as a solo trainer.
Here is the raid content that will run through Pokémon GO for the rest of November 2022:
- November 8th – November 23rd, 2022: Guzzlord
- November 23rd – December 1st, 2022: Nihilego
The Raid Hours for the month include:
- November 16th, 2022: Guzzlord
- November 23rd, 2022: Nihilego
- November 30th, 2022: Nihilego
Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this November 2022:
- November 8th – November 23rd, 2022: Mega Gyarados
- November 23rd – December 1st, 2022: Mega Houndoom