Today Is Guzzlord Raid Hour #2 In Pokémon GO: November 2022

Tonight, Wednesday, November 16th, is the second and final Guzzlord Raid Hour happening those month in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM–7 PM, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five raids featuring this newly released Dark/Dragon-type Ultra Beast coming at us via Ultra Wormholes. Guzzlord is a unique Raid Boss in that it's possible… keep in mind, possible, not easy… to defeat as a solo trainer. Let's take a look to see how it might be done.

Guzzlord in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Guzzlord in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic

The top ten Guzzlord counters are:

  • Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
  • Shadow Granbull: Charm, Play Rough
  • Mega Alakazam: Counter, Dazzling Gleam
  • Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
  • Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
  • Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Dazzling Gleam
  • Zacian – Hero Forme: Quick Attack, Play Rough
  • Primarina: Charm, Moonblast
  • Granbull: Charm, Play Rough
  • Sylveon: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Palkia with efficiency.

  • Tapu Koko: Quick Attack, Dazzling Gleam
  • Galarian Rapidash: Fairy Wind, Play Rough
  • Beartic: Charm, Play Rough
  • Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
  • Florges: Fairy Wind, Moonblast
  • Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Dazzling Gleam
  • Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
  • Donphan: Charm, Play Rough
  • Galarian Weezing: Fairy Wind, Play Rough
  • Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Note that Guzzlord is double weak to Fairy-types and you must take advantage of that double weakness in order to defeat this Ultra Beast as a solo trainer.

Here is the raid content that will run through Pokémon GO for the rest of November 2022:

  • November 8th – November 23rd, 2022: Guzzlord
  • November 23rd – December 1st, 2022: Nihilego

The Raid Hours for the month include:

  • November 16th, 2022: Guzzlord
  • November 23rd, 2022: Nihilego
  • November 30th, 2022: Nihilego

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this November 2022:

  • November 8th – November 23rd, 2022: Mega Gyarados
  • November 23rd – December 1st, 2022: Mega Houndoom

