Posted in: Crystal Dynamics, Games, Tomb Raider, Video Games | Tagged: Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Tomb Raider 30th Anniversary Mini-Documentary Celebrates Its Fans

As part of the Tomb Raider 30th Anniversary mini-documentary they've been airing on YouTube, the latest episode focuses on the fans.

Article Summary Crystal Dynamics' latest Tomb Raider 30th Anniversary documentary episode puts the spotlight on the fans.

The YouTube mini-documentary series is building toward Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis ahead of its 2027 launch.

The new episode brings together fans, original developers, Lara Croft actors, and the Legacy of Atlantis team.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis launches February 12, 2027, for PC and all three major consoles.

Crystal Dynamics released a new episode of the Tomb Raider 30th Anniversary mini-documentary they've been running lately, this time giving a nod to the fans who have kept the franchise alive. The team has been running episodes all in the build-up to the release of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, piece by piece, showing off bits of the game. But now they focus on the fandom behind it, which has continued to support Lara and her adventures across three decades. You can check out the episode above, as the new title launches on February 12, 2027, on PC and all three major consoles.

Celebrating The Fandom In The Tomb Raider 30th Anniversary Documentary

Bringing together hundreds of fans, original Tomb Raider developers, Lara Croft voice actors and models, and members of the teams behind Legacy of Atlantis, the celebration connected the people who helped shape the franchise with the fans who have kept Lara Croft's adventures alive for three decades, all in the city where it began.

The documentary explores what the franchise means to the people who made it what it is today, as well as the vibrant community fans have built around Lara Croft's journeys. "Without the fans, Tomb Raider wouldn't still be alive today," Alison Carroll, Lara Croft model from 2008-2010, said. "The fans are everything, and the fact that there are 400 people here coming to celebrate Tomb Raider speaks for itself."

At the heart of that passion is Lara Croft herself, a character who has inspired generations of fans. "I think Lara Croft has endured as a character for so long because she's lots of things that we find attractive in the world in general, right?" Lara Croft voice actress Alix Wilton Regan said. "We all want to be Lara Croft." As Tomb Raider enters its fourth decade, the documentary celebrates the franchise's legacy while looking ahead to the next chapter in Lara Croft's adventures with Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis.

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