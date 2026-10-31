Posted in: Crystal Dynamics, Games, Music, Tomb Raider, Video Games | Tagged: Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Drops New Trailer & Lo-Fi Collection

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis has a new teaser trailer showing off the game, along with a new Lo-Fi Collection of music.

Article Summary Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis gets a new teaser trailer packed with fast-paced action and glimpses of fresh footage.

Crystal Dynamics also released a Tomb Raider lo-fi music collection, remixing familiar tracks for study or downtime.

The action-adventure reimagines Lara Croft’s 1996 debut with modernized gameplay, new surprises, and Unreal Engine 5.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis sends Lara from Peru to Greece, Egypt, and beyond ahead of its February 12, 2027 launch.

Crystal Dynamics recently dropped a new trailer for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, along with some music for players to enjoy. First off, the trailer, which you see above, is basically a one -minute sizzle reel of stuff that we've mostly already seen, along with some quick clips of new content they haven't revealed until now. It's just here to get the blood pumping for its release. Meanwhile, at the bottom, we have a new Lo-Fi Collection of music in a single video, featuring familiar tracks given the lo-fi treatment. Enjoy that in your downtime or study sessions, as the game won't be released until February 12, 2027.

Relive a Classic Adventure With Tomb Raider : Legacy of Atlantis

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is a single-player, narrative-driven action-adventure reimagining of the iconic 1996 debut title. In Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, players will step into the boots of Lara Croft as she embarks on a treacherous globe-trotting quest to discover the lost secrets of Atlantis, with jaw-dropping visuals, modernized gameplay, and new surprises that honor the spirit of the original game. Immersive environments, familiar puzzles redefined with new mechanics, and unforgettable moments – like the epic battle against the T-Rex – are transformed into cinematic gameplay encounters on a grand scale. This is the legendary adventure fans remember, reimagined in ways that weren't possible before, and with new surprises.

As Lara Croft, harness your wits and athleticism to explore exotic locations lost to time—from the jungles of Peru to the ancient ruins of Greece, the deserts of Egypt, and a mysterious Mediterranean island shrouded in myth. Traverse treacherous landscapes, solve deadly contraptions, and face lethal predators as you hunt for the scattered pieces of the Scion, an artifact of immeasurable power. Whether you're a veteran raider or new to Lara's world, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis delivers jaw-dropping visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5, modern game design, and new surprises, while honoring the spirit and atmosphere of Lara Croft's debut adventure.

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