Posted in: Crystal Dynamics, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Flying Wild Hog, Tomb raider, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Explores Egypt In Latest Doc Episode

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis dropped a new developer diary this week, this time going over how they have reimagined Egypt

Article Summary Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis gets a new developer diary spotlighting how Egypt is reimagined for modern players.

Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog are rebuilding Lara Croft’s 1996 debut with updated design, visuals, and surprises.

The Tomb Raider remake revamps classic Egypt puzzles and exploration while preserving the spirit of Lara’s first adventure.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis launches February 12, 2027, on PC and all three major consoles with Unreal Engine 5.

Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog have released a new developer diary for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, this time exploring Egypt in the world of Lara Croft. In case you weren't already aware, this is a reimagining of the original 1996 debut title featuring the adventuring archaeologist. So in that spirit, they have recreated elements of the game in new ways for modern gamers to enjoy, including their take on the Egyptian level. Enjoy the video above, and the developer notes on their website, as the game is still currently scheduled for release on February 12, 2027, on PC and all three major consoles.

Relive a Classic Adventure With Tomb Raider : Legacy of Atlantis

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is a single-player, narrative-driven action-adventure reimagining of the iconic 1996 debut title. In Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, players will step into the boots of Lara Croft as she embarks on a treacherous globe-trotting quest to discover the lost secrets of Atlantis, with jaw-dropping visuals, modernized gameplay, and new surprises that honor the spirit of the original game. Immersive environments, familiar puzzles redefined with new mechanics, and unforgettable moments – like the epic battle against the T-Rex – are transformed as cinematic gameplay encounters on a grand scale. This is the legendary adventure fans remember, reimagined in ways that weren't possible before, and with new surprises.

As Lara Croft, harness your wits and athleticism to explore exotic locations lost to time—from the jungles of Peru to the ancient ruins of Greece, the deserts of Egypt, and a mysterious Mediterranean island shrouded in myth. Traverse treacherous landscapes, solve deadly contraptions, and face lethal predators as you hunt for the scattered pieces of the Scion, an artifact of immeasurable power. Whether you're a veteran raider or new to Lara's world, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis delivers jaw-dropping visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5, modern game design, and new surprises, while honoring the spirit and atmosphere of Lara Croft's debut adventure.

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