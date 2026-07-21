Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Crystal Dynamics, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Flying Wild Hog, Tomb raider, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Receives fourth Developer Diary

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis has a new developer diary out now as they show off how they are remaking the original 1996 video game.

Article Summary Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis gets a fourth developer diary, spotlighting the remake of Lara Croft’s 1996 debut.

The new video details how Crystal Dynamics and partners are modernizing Tomb Raider while honoring the original.

Legacy of Atlantis reimagines classic locations, puzzles, and the T-Rex fight with cinematic gameplay and UE5 visuals.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis launches February 12, 2027, for PC and major consoles with a single-player adventure.

Amazon Game Studios, Crystal Dynamics, and Flying Wild Hog have released a brand-new developer diary for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis. As you may or may not be aware, the game is a top-to-bottom remake of the original 1996 title that launched Lara Croft on her journey, painstakingly offering players a robust experience that both pays homage to the original and offers a new experience for those who have never played it. The latest diary shows off some of the work they have done to achieve it, which you can check out above, along with the first three we have at the bottom. The game is currently scheduled for release on February 12, 2027, on PC and all three major consoles.

Relive a Classic Adventure With Tomb Raider : Legacy of Atlantis

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is a single-player, narrative-driven action-adventure reimagining of the iconic 1996 debut title. In Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, players will step into the boots of Lara Croft as she embarks on a treacherous globe-trotting quest to discover the lost secrets of Atlantis, with jaw-dropping visuals, modernized gameplay, and new surprises that honor the spirit of the original game. Immersive environments, familiar puzzles redefined with new mechanics, and unforgettable moments – like the epic battle against the T-Rex – are transformed as cinematic gameplay encounters on a grand scale. This is the legendary adventure fans remember, reimagined in ways that weren't possible before, and with new surprises.

As Lara Croft, harness your wits and athleticism to explore exotic locations lost to time—from the jungles of Peru to the ancient ruins of Greece, the deserts of Egypt, and a mysterious Mediterranean island shrouded in myth. Traverse treacherous landscapes, solve deadly contraptions, and face lethal predators as you hunt for the scattered pieces of the Scion, an artifact of immeasurable power. Whether you're a veteran raider or new to Lara's world, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis delivers jaw-dropping visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5, modern game design, and new surprises, while honoring the spirit and atmosphere of Lara Croft's debut adventure.

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