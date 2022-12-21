Tonight Is Cobalion Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: December 2022

And that is a wrap on the Swords of Justice. The final of the three Legendary Swords of Justice is on its way out of Pokémon GO but first, it will be the star of tonight's Raid Hour. Tonight, Wednesday, December 20th is Cobalion Raid Hour in Pokémon GO where, from 6 PM – 7 PM, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five Eggs that will hatch into the Rock/Fighting-type Cobalion. During this Raid Hour, Cobalion caught will come with the Fighting-type Legacy move Sacred Sword. This move is essential to make Cobalion meta-relevant in Pokémon GO, so be sure to grind the hour out before Kyurem takes Cobalion's place as the Raid Boss this week.

Outside of tonight's Cobalion Raid Hour, there is quite a lot still to come in raids this month in Pokémon GO. Mega Glalie is in Mega Raids for one, remaining in this role through the end of the month with an as-of-yet-unknown Mega taking its place on January 1st. The rest of the end-of-December Raid Rotation includes:

Tier One: Winter Carnival Pikachu, Holiday Hat Eevee, Alolan Sandshrew, Galarian Darmanitan, Holiday Ribbon Cubchoo

Tier Three: Undersea Holiday Outfit Glaceon, Holiday Ribbon Delibird, Lapras, Cloyster

Tier Five: Kyurem

Mega Raids: Mega Glalie

Of these, all of Tier One can be Shiny. All of Tier Three except for Cloyster can be Shiny so unless you're in desperate need of Shellder Candy for some reason, I don't want to see you out there wasting your Raid Passes on Cloyster raids. Glalie can of course be Shiny as its Mega-drop unlocked Shiny encounters and both Cobalion during tonight's Raid Hour and Kyurem when it takes over can be Shiny.

We are also getting a Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day on Christmas Eve in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, December 24, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, December 24, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Feature: The debut of Hisuian Avalugg three-star raids

The debut of Hisuian Avalugg three-star raids Simultaneous Shiny drop: Hisuian Avalugg debut with its Shiny form already unlocked. It will have an increased Shiny rate throughout the event

Hisuian Avalugg debut with its Shiny form already unlocked. It will have an increased Shiny rate throughout the event Bonus: Earn up to five additional daily Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs.