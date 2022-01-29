Top 10 Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion Part 1

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows) ended up skipping ahead to the fifth Sun & Moon-era set, Ultra Prism, I'm setting things right by making a trip back to the fourth set from this era. Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion was released on November 3rd, 2017 and introduced Ultra Beast GXs to the hobby. This was an alternate kind of GX and Full Art that used red coloring to spotlight the Ultra Beasts introduced along with the region of Alola. Crismon Invasion is largely thought to be the least popular set of Sun & Moon era, so let's determine for ourselves if the set is underrated or if it deserves the lack of love from Pokémon TCG fans. Now that we have spotlighted all of the major cards in the set, I'm ready to count down my Top 10. I'd love to hear your picks as well, so please chime in with a comment below. Here are my picks for the tenth through sixth slots.

10 – Alolan Marowak: With painterly art that juxtaposes the spooky green glow of Alolan Marowak's flaming bone with a creepy and dark cave rendered in almost greyscale, this card is a major standout. It may not be an Ultra Rare or even a holo, but I'd put this art against any other in the set.

9 – Gyarados GX Full Art: While the artwork itself is a bit simple, the textured foil makes this look like a sparkling gemstone. Gyarados is the big chase of the set, especially in the Rainbow Rare version, but this Full Art is quite a pull as well.

8 – Alolan Raichu: This holographic card uses a beach-themed background which works incredibly well with the subtle, wavy holofoil pattern of the Sun & Moon era. This set's focus on Alolan regional variants is one of the most fun aspects of Crimson Invasion.

7 – Wigglytuff: Absolutely ridiculous and I love it. This indignant Wigglytuff is storming toward whoever is looking at this art and I'm sure that if it had a sharpie, you'd be in trouble.

6 – Gyarados GX: This is a rare occurrence of the standard GX being a better-looking card than the Full Art version. For this Gyarados GX, it's all about the gorgeous sunset background that creates a dynamic dichotomy with the fearsome Pokémon.

