Total War: Warhammer III Reveals New World Of Khorne Trailer

SEGA released a new trailer this week for Total War: Warhammer III as players can get a glimpse into the World Of Khorne for the first time. The trailer shows off the largest kingdom in the Realm of Chaos. Which is that of Khorne, the god of battle, the Blood God, the Skulltaker. Along with this reveal comes new info on the game and its thrilling conclusion, as we slowly wait for the company to give us a proper release date. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer and the info below!

Skarbrand The Exiled One – Khorne Legendary Lord

Skarbrand was once the greatest of all Khorne's daemons. Undone by his pride, he was banished from the service of the Blood God and cast from the Realm of Chaos. Forever tormented by his downfall, he wanders the mortal and immortal realms, a restless fury that cannot be stopped.

As the most powerful melee combatant to ever grace the battlefields of Total War: Warhammer, Skarbrand has a host of unique abilities which improve his battle prowess. His twin axes, Slaughter & Carnage increase his damage output with every kill made, whilst Bellow of Endless Fury allows him to unleash a devastating fire-breath attack. Beyond these, he also has the passive ability to inflict rampage upon his weak-minded foes, rendering them incapable of retreating from the slaughter he presides over.

Khorne Playstyle

An embodiment of their patron god, the daemons of Khorne are muscled, brutal and embrace spilling blood at every opportunity. Detesting the use of magic, they are a high-tempo army that relishes closing the distance upon the enemy with devastating impact before unleashing their vicious hand-to-hand combat skills. The longer these skull-craving warriors remain in the thick of combat, the more proficient they become at fighting as battle bonuses unlock.

More information about the Khorne roster and showcase units can be found on the Total War social media channels and website beginning tomorrow, June 4th.

Total War: Warhammer II DLC

Beyond the blood-drenched race-reveals for Khorne, the final Lord Pack for Total War: Warhammer II is coming. The Silence & The Fury will feature the long-awaited return of the Beastmen led by Taurox The Brass Bull who will be dueling it out with the Oxyotl The Unseen from the Lizardmen. More information will be released at a later date, but make sure to check out the official Steam page for some early details.