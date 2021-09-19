Total War: Warhammer III Unveils Grand Cathay Added To The Game

An interesting moment for Warhammer gaming in general as the Grand Cathay has been added to Total War: Warhammer III. This is a pretty cool moment in the game's history as they have been a part of the franchise for decades, but very few figures have ever been made for this army. (In fact, most of what you see online is fan-created figures.) So to see them fully fleshed out in this game is quite extraordinary and an opportunity for fans to play with the army in a massive battle scenario. You can read a little more about them from SEGA and Creative Assembly below and check out a trailer showing off the army in action.

Grand Cathay is one of the oldest and most powerful civilizations in the Warhammer World and has remained largely unchanged for thousands of years. It is ruled by the children of the Celestial Dragon Emperor, ancient and powerful beings capable of assuming human form and wielding the mysterious lores of magic known as Yin and Yang. Miao Ying, the Storm Dragon, rules over Northern Cathay and commands the armies of the Great Bastion. Cold and aloof, she has ruled over the northern provinces for centuries after its defense was entrusted to her by her father, the Celestial Dragon Emperor. Zhao Ming, the Iron Dragon, rules over Western Cathay and the Sky Road that leads into the Mountains of Mourn. A hardened frontier warrior, the Iron Dragon maintains the western edge of the empire and keeps the desert clans in order, even as the other Dragons question the sanity of their brother.

If Cathay could be described in a single word, it would be 'harmony'. The Dragons of Cathay, and by extension their armies, are creatures of order, who seek balance in all things – including how they wage war. Whilst the armies of the Dragon Emperor are defensive in nature and built to stand their ground and grind the enemy down through determined defense and firepower, ensuring they fight as a single & efficient organism is the most vital element of their war effort. The longer their armies can maintain this harmony upon the battlefield, the greater the bonuses they are able to unlock.