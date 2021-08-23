Tournament Game Stores Can Now Sell Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies
This coming Friday, August 27th, is the wide release of the latest Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. However, starting today, tournament-official game stores can begin selling booster boxes, booster packs, and Elite Trainer Boxes of this Eevee and Dragon-themed set.
- Will my store have Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies today? Maybe! You can locate tournament-official stores right here using TPCI's store locator. Here's another good indicator. Did your store sell Build & Battle Boxes during last weekend's Evolving Skies pre-release event? If they did, it is likely that they are going to be able to sell these main products starting today.
- What products will be available? Most participating stores will sell loose packs, booster boxes which include 36 packs, and Elite Trainer Boxes which sell eight packs. If these stores still have Build & Battle Boxes in stock, they will likely continue selling them starting today if they stopped after the initial pre-release concluded.
- What are the best cards in Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies? This set adapts three Japanese sets into English, including the Eeveelution-themed Eevee Heroes, the Rayquaza-themed Sky Stream, and the Duraludon-themed Towering Perfection. There are also cards from Matchless Fighter that didn't make it into Chilling Reign that we're getting here. Some of the biggest hits in this expansion are of course the Eeveelutions which appear as V and VMAX as well as Rayquaza. The most exciting aspect of this set, though, is the alternate arts. Alternate arts that are getting a lot of hype leading up to the release include:
- Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare
- Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare
- Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare
- Rayquaza V Alternate Art
- Umbreon V Alternate Art
- Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare
- Dragonite V Alternate Art
- Espeon V Alternate Art
- Sylveon V Alternate Art
- Leafeon V Alternate Art
- Duraludon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare