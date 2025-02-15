Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Tower Of God: New World

Tower Of God: New World Adds Yama & Cassano In Latest Update

Two new characters have been added to Tower Of God: New World, as Cassano and Yama are now available in special forms and more

Netmarble released a new update for Tower Of God: New World this week, adding two new characters and more to the game. Right now, players have access to SSR+ versions of Yama and Cassano, each with their own special abilities and more. Plus, as it is with every update, new events have been added to the mix, and other content is to be checked out. We have the full dev notes here as the content is now live.

Tower Of God: New World – SSR+ [Master Of The Cage] Yama

SSR+ [Master of the Cage] Yama (Blue Element, Tank, Fisherman) has arrived in Tower of God: New World. As a Slayer of FUG and King of the Canines, Yama is a tank with a defensive role that can securely hold the frontlines to create opportunities for ally attacks. With knockback and Fear Immunity, he stays firmly in the front line, while also benefiting from a dual aggressive effect through his pull-in and Provocation skills. Players can also experience SSR [Fallen Wings] Cassano (Red Element, Warrior, Fisherman) as part of the latest update. Cassano is known as the Devil's Right Arm, and he uses his left arm to pull enemies into a symmetrical position, launch them into the air, and utilize his passive skill to continuously reduce their energy.

Other content updates include the introduction of two new Ignition Weapons, Mago and Bari, and a new costume for [Master of the Cage] Yama. Players can challenge the new seasons of the Champions Fight League and the Tower of Alliances as well. In addition, the first season of Alliance Fleet Battle is available until February 23. As members of an alliance, players will be assigned a Floating Ship to fight against rival alliances in fleet battles. Each alliance will fight for its honor, and various Growth Resources will be included in the Alliance Fleet Battle's ranking rewards. A series of events that offer generous rewards are now running through February 26:

Anyway, Happy New Year! – FUG's New Year's Fitness Competition: Experience a special Story and clear Free stages to obtain multiple rewards, including SSR+ Tower's Blessing Break Stone, Revolution Ore, and more at the Event Exchange Shop.

Experience a special Story and clear Free stages to obtain multiple rewards, including SSR+ Tower's Blessing Break Stone, Revolution Ore, and more at the Event Exchange Shop. [Master of the Cage] Yama Release Celebration Events: Commemorating the arrival of Yama, various events such as Special Summon, Check-in, Boost Missions, and TapTap Plus are available, giving players a chance to acquire SSR+ [Master of Cage] Yama.

Commemorating the arrival of Yama, various events such as Special Summon, Check-in, Boost Missions, and TapTap Plus are available, giving players a chance to acquire SSR+ [Master of Cage] Yama. Sweet Sugar Shock Event: Collect the special 'Heart Sprinkles' by playing the game and exchange them for SSR+ Soulstones, SSR Soulstones, and [S] Equipment Selection Chest, among other rewards.

