Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Retroware, toxic crusaders

Toxic Crusaders Video Game Drops New Gameplay Trailer

Toxic Crusaders dropped a new gameplay trailer this week, showcasing more of the arcade beat-’em-up as you mop up the enemies!

Article Summary Toxic Crusaders reveals a new gameplay trailer, highlighting fast-paced arcade beat-'em-up action from The MIX Fall 2026.

Retroware's Toxic Crusaders pits Toxie and friends against Dr. Killemoff and Radiation Rangers in pixel-art chaos.

Toxic Crusaders supports up to four-player local co-op with seven playable heroes, each with unique moves and powers.

A free Toxic Crusaders demo is live on Steam now, while Retroware has yet to announce an official release date.

Indie game developer and publisher Retroware dropped a new gameplay trailer for Toxic Crusaders, showing off more of the gameplay during The MIX Fall 2026 Showcase. As you can see from the video above, this is about a solid minute of mayhem as you get a great look at the classic arcade beat-'em-up style featuring characters from the Troma property, as they fight the evil Dr. Killemoff and his army of Radiation Rangers. Enjoy the trailer above as there's a free demo available on Steam. A new release date has yet to be revealed.

Time To Clean Up This Town in Toxic Crusaders

Toxic Crusaders is an action-packed beat 'em up game where players take control of one of seven playable characters, each with their own unique moves and abilities. The game features up to four-player local co-op — allowing friends to team up and take on hordes of Radiation Rangers, mutated thugs, and zombie chickens across seven disgusting levels, rendered in beautiful full-color pixel-art graphics.

Four Players and Seven Playable Characters: Toxic Crusaders allows up to four players to battle together in local co-op, making it a perfect game for a group of friends. Players can choose from seven playable characters, each with their own unique moves and powers, including the beloved Toxie, No-Zone, Junkyard, Major Disaster, Headbanger, and (for the first time) Yvonne and Mrs. Junko!

Toxic Crusaders allows up to four players to battle together in local co-op, making it a perfect game for a group of friends. Players can choose from seven playable characters, each with their own unique moves and powers, including the beloved Toxie, No-Zone, Junkyard, Major Disaster, Headbanger, and (for the first time) Yvonne and Mrs. Junko! Fight Through Cartoon and Movie Levels: Season 2 of the 1990s Toxic Crusaders cartoon sadly never happened, but this game continues the cartoon's plot! This original storyline is also packed with references to the iconic Troma cult movies, complete with hilarious Easter eggs and cameos from fan-favorite characters. Whether you're a die-hard Troma fan or a newcomer, you'll enjoy the off-beat humor.

Season 2 of the 1990s Toxic Crusaders cartoon sadly never happened, but this game continues the cartoon's plot! This storyline is also packed with references to the iconic Troma cult movies, complete with hilarious Easter eggs and cameos from fan-favorite characters. Whether you're a die-hard Troma fan or a newcomer, you'll enjoy the off-beat humor. Fully Voice-Acted With Motion Comics Cutscenes: Toxic Crusaders features fully voice-acted motion comic cutscenes that add depth and immersion to the game's story, creating a cohesive and immersive experience that will keep players engaged from start to finish. Voice acting by TeamFourStar, industry veterans, and actual Troma film actors.

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