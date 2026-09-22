Posted in: Disney, Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Pixar, Video Games | Tagged: toy story, toy story 5

Toy Story 5 Arrives in Fortnite for An All-New New Event

Fortnite adds a taste of Disney to the game ahead of Toy Story 5's Disney+ debut, as you can explore and battle in their world.

Article Summary Fortnite teams with Disney and Pixar for Toy Story 5: The Great Toy Rescue, a limited-time event running through October 5.

Players explore Bonnie's room at toy size, then travel across Fortnite creator-made islands to recover six missing toys.

Each Fortnite island features a different challenge, from collecting coins and crayons to securing batteries for Buzz.

Toy Story 5: The Great Toy Rescue launches ahead of the movie's Disney+ debut on September 23 with themed rewards.

Disney and Epic Games have come together for a new limited-time run piece of content as they bring Toy Story 5 to Fortnite. This content marks the first time the two have connected to make a Disney-branded adventure across multiple participating creator-made islands, as Toy Story 5: The Great Toy Rescue will take you on a unique adventure within the game ahead of the film's release on Disney+ on September 23. We have more details below, as it will run until October 5.

Fortnite Launches Toy Story 5: The Great Toy Rescue

Toy Story 5: The Great Toy Rescue begins in the new island inspired by Bonnie's room, where a Fortnite rift suddenly tears open, scattering the toys across the Fortnite ecosystem and into other creator-made islands. Players take on the mission of tracking down six missing toys: Jessie, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Rex, Hamm, and Forky, and returning them home to Bonnie's room. They can unlock a new ability or equipment item to open up new ways to explore Bonnie's imagination.

At the heart of the experience is Bonnie's room, a persistent home base rendered at toy height, where everyday furniture, shelves, and drawers become sprawling terrain to explore — and hidden 'imaginary' spaces reveal fantastical worlds, from a castle and ancient temple to a spaceship, tucked within.

Players journey across six creator-made islands, each offering a unique gameplay experience and Toy Story themed rewards: track down a stash of paperclips to rescue Forky, help find Hamm by collecting coins, gather all the crayons to return Woody by competing in two-person squads, bring Rex back by repairing a necklace, collect Bullseye's horseshoes to return Jessie, or climb, leap and outmaneuver rivals and secure batteries to send Buzz Lightyear back to Bonnie's room.

"Toy Story 5: The Great Toy Rescue reflects our vision for creating Disney experiences that extend beyond a single destination and invite fans to participate in the story, in this case, at a toy's height," said Ray Gresko, SVP Head of Product & Development, Disney Digital Entertainment. "Working hand-in-hand with Pixar, we wanted to create gameplay that feels distinctly Toy Story, capturing the charm, humor, imagination, and sense of adventure that fans love about the films, while utilizing the scale and creativity that Fortnite makes possible."

"Storytelling is at the heart of what we do at Pixar, but finding new ways to bring our stories to life gives us a chance to keep pushing the experience further. With Toy Story 5: The Great Toy Rescue coming to Fortnite, you aren't just watching a new adventure—you're stepping inside it. It's an interactive, immersive way to dive deeper into the latest Toy Story chapter in a way we haven't experienced before," said Jennifer Zaccaro, VP of Pixar Franchise and Creative Resources.

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