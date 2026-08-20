Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Jackbox Party Pack, Video Games | Tagged: The Jackbox Party Pack 12, Trivia Murder Party 3

Trivia Murder Party 3 & Jackbox Party Pack 12 Confirm Release Dates

Jackbox confirmed two game release dates, as Trivia Murder Party 3 arrives September 17, while Jackbox Party Pack 12 hits October 15.

Article Summary Jackbox confirms release dates: Trivia Murder Party 3 launches September 17, and Jackbox Party Pack 12 follows October 15.

Trivia Murder Party 3 brings Camp Mass Acres horror trivia, new Killing Floor minigames, and online matchmaking.

Jackbox Party Pack 12 includes five new games, from Debate and Switch to Hyperface, for varied party play styles.

Early hands-on impressions praise TMP3’s deadly trivia chaos and Jackbox Party Pack 12’s clever, comedy-driven lineup.

Jackbox Games dropped some news we didn't expect to hear until PAX West, as they have announced release dates for two of their upcoming titles. First on the docket is Trivia Murder Party 3, the stand-alone sequel to their popular horror trivia game, which will fully be released on September 17 for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, before coming to all three major consoles later in 2026. Meanwhile, The Jackbox Party Pack 12 will see its annual release on October 15, arriving on all platforms at once that day with five new party minigames to tackle.

We got to try a few of these recently, as TMP3 still has that fun and ghoulish vibe going for it with a slew of new questions and many new ways to get killed, as well as kill your opponents, all in the name of trivia. We also had a chance to try out two JPP12 titles, as Hyperface is a fun one for those who love drawing and warping faces for a quick gag, while Debate and Switch will definitely put players to the test as to how well they can improve an argument on the fly. We have the finer details on both here, along with new trailers to match.

Trivia Murder Party 3

Everyone's favorite serial killer and trivia game show host, [REDACTED], is back and opening a summer camp full of trivia, murder, and outdoor enrichment! Grab your sleeping bag and get ready to survive Camp Mass Acres in a summer you'll never forget. For the first time in Jackbox history, Trivia Murder Party 3 will have online matchmaking to play with old friends and new! So grab some marshmallows, start a cozy campfire, and compete for your life in groups of up to eight players.

[REDACTED] knows that online play isn't every camper's cup of tea, so local play modes with traditional Jackbox room codes will still be available in Trivia Murder Party 3. Whether you're playing with two campers or with a group of up to eight, you can hop into the same game from the couch, a bunkbed, or the trunk of a serial killer's Jeep.

Trivia Murder Party 3 offers more trivia questions than Trivia Murder Party or Trivia Murder Party 2! [REDACTED] has also been cooking up some exciting new ways to punish players at his summer camp with new Killing Floor minigames, as well as revamped and refreshed minigames from previous entries in the series. Will you escape Camp Mass Acres or become another ghost story told around the campfire?

The Jackbox Party Pack 12

Our team of Chicago comedians and party wizards set out to create all-new concepts that bring the thrill to holiday gatherings, dinner parties, game nights, and happy hours. Travel between joke-writing, photo alteration, absurd disputes, and fact battles to create a night perfectly suited to your crowd. We've tailored this pack to help you shake off your humdrum day and make your game night run like a dream. Only one person needs to own the game in order for all to play! Use your phones or web-enabled devices as controllers to make it easy to join and get started.

We Forgot a Card: A game where you craft ridiculous greeting cards for weird occasions, with the option to purchase them IRL. You're running late to your big event and you stumbled upon a shop with limited options. Time to get creative!

A game where you craft ridiculous greeting cards for weird occasions, with the option to purchase them IRL. You're running late to your big event and you stumbled upon a shop with limited options. Time to get creative! MegaPals: A mind-melding game that celebrates friends both old and new! See how connected you are with your pals through impulsive wordsmithing and explosive match-ups. How well do you know how your fellow players think?

A mind-melding game that celebrates friends both old and new! See how connected you are with your pals through impulsive wordsmithing and explosive match-ups. How well do you know how your fellow players think? Debate and Switch: A game of dispute and discussion where light-hearted topics meet lively debate. Persuade your fellow players to side with your silly and strongly held opinions in this town hall talk-'em-up tourney!

A game of dispute and discussion where light-hearted topics meet lively debate. Persuade your fellow players to side with your silly and strongly held opinions in this town hall talk-'em-up tourney! Idol Factions: An action-packed battle of facts where two teams race to sort answers into the right categories. You'll need to think fast and yell loudly to sort the answers that just keep coming!

An action-packed battle of facts where two teams race to sort answers into the right categories. You'll need to think fast and yell loudly to sort the answers that just keep coming! Hyperface: A game where you take selfies or use stock photos and warp them in wild ways in order to respond to bizarre prompts like "your face when you've just seen a bear." Smudge, yank, squash, and draw on photos to create one-of-a-kind masterpieces meant to be shared!

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