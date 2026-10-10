Posted in: Games, Kalypso Media, Video Games | Tagged: Gaming Minds Studios, Tropico 7

Tropico 7 Officially Releases Its Brand-New Story Trailer

Check out the official story trailer for Tropico 7, giving players a better understanding of the main campaign ahead of its January 28 launch

Article Summary Tropico 7 gets a new official story trailer, teasing El Presidente’s campaign ahead of the January 28, 2027 launch.

The Tropico 7 campaign spans five maps, introducing rival Victoria Guerra as El Presidente fights to stay in power.

New Tropico 7 features include terraforming, a random map generator, larger archipelagos, and expanded sandbox content.

Players can shape politics, command a reworked military, customize their palace, and build efficient island cities.

Kalypso Media and developer Gaming Minds Studios dropped a new trailer for Tropico 7, this time going over the story for the main campaign. The focus for this trailer provides players with insight into how the game will serve El Presidente, as you seek to make the island a paradise with all sorts of "freedoms" that benefit you, while also making sure you're not suddenly thrown out of power. Enjoy the trailer as the game will officially be released on January 28, 2027.

El Presidente Will Rule Tropico 7 Next January

Get rich or die trying! You are free to agree with El Presidente on the greatness of Tropico and his unmatched leadership skills. In Tropico 7, you step into his shiny boots again to build your archipelago nation and – literally – move mountains. With great power comes great responsibility – and even greater opportunity. As the most benevolent leader of your island nation, guide your loyal citizens (and your Swiss Bank Account) through the ages toward untold prosperity. Remember: Control isn't tyranny, it's efficiency – and more control means more efficiency (except when Penultimo is involved, but that's another story).

Exert your control and shape the landscape you are building on to fit your vision. Plan and construct complex city layouts, fulfill the multifaceted needs of your subjects, give precise directions to your army, and look down on your opponents in the council, all while reveling in your own splendor. See how it all leads to ever greater efficiency? This could be an aspiring dictator's dream come true indeed… however, sometimes life gives you lemons. Or obstacles in the shape of a very clever and very annoying opponent: Victoria Guerra! You will need all your skills, cunning, and presidential 'grandeur' to end this latest chapter with a simple truth: ¡Victoria no es la revolución!

Lead Your Nation to New Heights: Tropico 7 tells El Presidente's continuous success story across 5 campaign maps – starring himself, Penultimo, and a new nemesis: Victoria Guerra.

Tropico 7 tells El Presidente's continuous success story across 5 campaign maps – starring himself, Penultimo, and a new nemesis: Victoria Guerra. More is More: Archipelagos, with the biggest islands ever in the series, await your rule, expanded with 10 extra scenarios, more than 20 sandbox maps, and endless possibilities with a random map generator .

Archipelagos, with the biggest islands ever in the series, await your rule, expanded with 10 extra scenarios, more than 20 sandbox maps, and endless possibilities with a . Move Mountains – Literally: Erase them, create beaches, or even create entirely new islands! The new terraforming feature brings your megalomaniac dreams to life. Start that mammoth project – NOW!

Erase them, create beaches, or even create entirely new islands! The new terraforming feature brings your megalomaniac dreams to life. Start that mammoth project – NOW! Bollocks uhm… Politics : Navigate the snares and pits of internal politics. When you summon the different factions to your council, a new way to meet them face to face while you pulverize their dreams – or use them for a BIG DEAL to your own advantage.

: Navigate the snares and pits of internal politics. When you summon the different factions to your council, a new way to meet them face to face while you pulverize their dreams – or use them for a BIG DEAL to your own advantage. Make The World Your Playground: Elections, election speeches, and a vast portfolio of edicts depending on your political standing spice up your daily rule while you juggle foreign affairs and occasionally steal… uhm relocate a landmark to revel in its benefits.

Elections, election speeches, and a vast portfolio of edicts depending on your political standing spice up your daily rule while you juggle foreign affairs and occasionally steal… uhm relocate a landmark to revel in its benefits. Built to Prosper : Strategically place buildings to make use of synergy effects, keep citizen satisfaction high, and fill any unused plots of land with beautiful parks in a freely customized size.

: Strategically place buildings to make use of synergy effects, keep citizen satisfaction high, and fill any unused plots of land with beautiful parks in a freely customized size. Generalissimo No. 1 : Eliminate those pesky rebels and fend off foreign threats with a reworked military system enabling more direct control of your military units.

: Eliminate those pesky rebels and fend off foreign threats with a enabling more direct control of your military units. Always Judge a Book by Its Cover: Customize the appearance of your palace and El Presidente with new and creative options.

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