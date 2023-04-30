Turn-Based Tactic Team Builder Dungeon Team Announced For Steam
Wakefield Studios announced their latest release coming to Steam as ASCII art-inspired Dungeon Team will be released later this year.
There's a really cool turn-based tactic game on the way to Steam soon as indie publisher Wakefield Studios announced Dungeon Team this past week. The game has been out since 2016 as a browser title that became a cult classic overnight. Originally developed by Robert Lombardo, Otto Chin, and Mattias Holmgren of Morningdew Media, the ASCII-art-inspired game has been given a reworked version that allows the game to run as it's own self-sustaining system with a few upgrades, but still retains what made it work several years ago. The game doesn't have a proper release date yet, but the team did release a trailer to show off what it will play like when it eventually comes out. Enjoy the video down at the bottom.
In Dungeon Team, you create a group of heroes choosing between 11 different classes and send them forth to explore dangerous dungeons, battle monsters, and loot treasures and gear in a PvE idle dungeon crawler – or fight other players in live turn-based fights or async auto-battles in the PvP arena in teams of 1, 2, 3, 5 or 7 heroes. Glory, riches and, more importantly, bragging rights await the victor! Level your team of heroes up 8 mix-and-match skill trees, and equip them with the most powerful gear you can get your hands on until they become the most powerful of the entire ASCII realm.
- Enjoy the classic features of the web browser Dungeon Team updated with new features and game modes.
- Engage in a deep turn-based tactic team builder in a glorious ASCII art.
- Create groups of 1, 2, 3, 5, or 7 heroes choosing between 11 classes while mixing and matching 8 skill trees.
- Play against other humans in PvP or idle PvP battles, engage in idle PvE fights while exploring caverns full of monsters and riches or relax in the Temple and offer sacrifices to the gods to earn their blessings.