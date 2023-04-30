Turn-Based Tactic Team Builder Dungeon Team Announced For Steam Wakefield Studios announced their latest release coming to Steam as ASCII art-inspired Dungeon Team will be released later this year.

There's a really cool turn-based tactic game on the way to Steam soon as indie publisher Wakefield Studios announced Dungeon Team this past week. The game has been out since 2016 as a browser title that became a cult classic overnight. Originally developed by Robert Lombardo, Otto Chin, and Mattias Holmgren of Morningdew Media, the ASCII-art-inspired game has been given a reworked version that allows the game to run as it's own self-sustaining system with a few upgrades, but still retains what made it work several years ago. The game doesn't have a proper release date yet, but the team did release a trailer to show off what it will play like when it eventually comes out. Enjoy the video down at the bottom.

In Dungeon Team, you create a group of heroes choosing between 11 different classes and send them forth to explore dangerous dungeons, battle monsters, and loot treasures and gear in a PvE idle dungeon crawler – or fight other players in live turn-based fights or async auto-battles in the PvP arena in teams of 1, 2, 3, 5 or 7 heroes. Glory, riches and, more importantly, bragging rights await the victor! Level your team of heroes up 8 mix-and-match skill trees, and equip them with the most powerful gear you can get your hands on until they become the most powerful of the entire ASCII realm.