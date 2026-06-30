Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Turok, Turok: Origins

Turok: Origins Releases Brand-New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Turok: Origins, as we get a better idea of how the modern Turok game will work.

Article Summary Turok: Origins gets a brand-new gameplay trailer, teasing Saber Interactive’s modern take on the classic sci-fi FPS series.

The new Turok: Origins footage showcases a deadly Lost Lands setting inspired by past games and the comic book universe.

Players battle dinosaurs, alien forces, and giant bosses using futuristic weapons, bows, shotguns, and Turok powers.

Turok: Origins launches this Fall on PC and major consoles, with solo play and online co-op missions to save humanity.

Saber Interactive, in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, dropped a new gameplay trailer this week for Turok: Origins. The trailer is less than a minute long, but it packs a lot into that time as they show off this modernized version of his Earth, as it's clear they took references from both the comic book series and the video games of the past to make a vibrant and deadly world. Which is nice to see from the first FPS game in the franchise since 2008. Enjoy the video above, as the game will arrive this Fall on PC and all three major consoles.

Survive To Create The Legend in Turok: Origins

In Turok: Origins, players will take on the mantle of the mystical Order of the Turok, heroic guardians of unimaginable power locked in a battle for survival against ferocious dinosaurs and a terrifying alien threat that seeks to destroy all human life in the galaxy. Unleash devastating attacks on enemies with powerful weapons and abilities in both first-person and third-person action. Embark on a high-stakes adventure across the treacherously beautiful Lost Lands, on your own or together with friends, and unravel the mysteries that hold the key to saving humanity.

Hunt Alone or Together : Take on the adventure solo or team up with friends in online co-op as you battle to save humanity from extinction.

Battle Dinosaurs, Aliens & Bosses: Face ferocious dinosaurs, deadly alien forces, and massive boss encounters that will test your skill, strategy, and teamwork.

Wield a Powerful Arsenal: Unlock and upgrade an arsenal of futuristic weapons, from plasma rifles and sniper weapons to bows, shotguns, and experimental alien technology.

Harness Turok Powers: Collect Echoes and unlock powerful abilities to customize your combat style, enhance your strengths, and gain the upper hand in battle.

Explore the Lost Lands: Journey across breathtaking worlds filled with ancient ruins, dense jungles, alien landscapes, and hidden secrets as you uncover the mysteries of the Lost Lands.

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