Turtonator Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound
You can use this Turtonator Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players during the new Adventures Abound season to defeat this Tier Three Raid.
A new Season of Pokémon GO has begun. It's called Adventures Abound, and it kicks off with an unusual September loaded with exciting content, including the release of Paldean Pokémon and Ultra Unlock bonuses. When it comes to Raids, we have the return of Ultra Beasts in Tier Five Raids, returning Megas in Mega Raids, and Zapdos with their Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all Season. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Turtonator in Tier Three raids. Let's get into it.
Top Turtonator Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Turtonator counters as such:
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw
- Shadow Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw
- Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Turtonator with efficiency.
- Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage
- Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker
- Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Turtonator can be defeated by solo trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Turtonator is not yet known but it is almost certainly boosted.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.
