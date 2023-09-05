Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, pokemon, Turtonator

Turtonator Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

You can use this Turtonator Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players during the new Adventures Abound season to defeat this Tier Three Raid.

A new Season of Pokémon GO has begun. It's called Adventures Abound, and it kicks off with an unusual September loaded with exciting content, including the release of Paldean Pokémon and Ultra Unlock bonuses. When it comes to Raids, we have the return of Ultra Beasts in Tier Five Raids, returning Megas in Mega Raids, and Zapdos with their Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all Season. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Turtonator in Tier Three raids. Let's get into it.

Top Turtonator Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Turtonator counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Shadow Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Turtonator with efficiency.

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Turtonator can be defeated by solo trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Turtonator is not yet known but it is almost certainly boosted.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

