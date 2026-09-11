Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: TTRPG, twilight sword

Twilight Sword: New TTRPG Has Multiple Items Up For Pre-Order

The new fantasy TTRPG Twilight Sword has put multiple items up for pre-order, as the game will arrive sometime this Fall.

Article Summary Free League Publishing has opened Twilight Sword pre-orders, including the Core Rulebook, Starter Set, Card Chest, and Lands of Radia.

The Twilight Sword Core Rulebook includes Champion creation, five Kin, six Ways, equipment, monsters, bosses, and Radia lore.

Lands of Radia expands Twilight Sword with new travel tables, landmarks, NPCs, quest hooks, monsters, bosses, Kin, and Ways.

The Twilight Sword Starter Set and Card Chest add a mini-campaign, dice, tokens, pre-made Champions, and 250-plus cards.

Free League Publishing has finally got multiple items coming up for the new TTRPG, Twilight Sword, as they prepare to launch the title sometime this Fall. The team has loaded up the Core Rulebook, which is a good thing to have, as well as the first campaign setting with Lands of Radia, plus two packs of content with a Starter Set and a Card Chest. We have more details on all of them below as they're up for pre-order in the shop.

Twilight Sword Core Rulebook

In Twilight Sword, players take on the role of Champions who fight to bring back Hope to a land plagued by an evil Scourge. The Core Rulebook features all the rules and everything needed for players to create Champions, including five Kin, six Ways, and a rich list of feats and equipment. It also feature an introduction to the Lands of Radia, and a list of monsters and bosses.

Lands of Radia

Lands of Radia is the first supplement for Twilight Sword. It features a richly illustrated guide to the once-peaceful kingdom of Radia, many additional travel tables, landmarks, important NPCs, quest hooks, monsters, and unique bosses. In Lands of Radia you will also find three new Kin and two new Ways for the players' Champions.

Starter Set

The Starter Set is a cubic box that contains everything you need to start playing Twilight Sword. Inside this magic chest, you will find:

Booklet with all the basic rules

Introductory mini-campaign

7 polyhedric dice (including 2 D12s)

6 pre-made Champion sheets

60+ cards

40 status tokens

4 boons (plastic coins)

A new location: Twilight Island

Card Chest

The Card Chest is a cubic box filled with more than 250 cards that will help and inspire you during your adventures in Twilight Sword. Inside this treasure chest, you will find:

Monster Cards with full stats and awesome art

Boss Cards, for bigger enemies

25 Map Cards to reveal the map of Radia as you explore

Weapon Cards for every weapon in the game

Kin Cards

Feat Cards

Spell Cards

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