Twinsen's Adventure & Twinsen's Odyssey Both Get Remastered Twinsen’s Adventure and Twinsen’s Odyssey have been given a remake to be Twinsen's Little Big Adventure Remastered 1 & 2.

Studio [2.21] announced this morning they have remastered two classic titles, Twinsen's Adventure and Twinsen's Odyssey, which have been given an overhaul. The two games will be known as Twinsen's Little Big Adventure Remastered and Twinsen's Little Big Adventure Remastered 2, respectively, bringing a modern look and feel to both titles while also cleaning up a lot of the mechanics and gameplay for current gamers, while also still retaining the charm of the originals. Both of which will be released sometime in 2023. The company also revealed they're working on Twinsen's Little Big Adventure 3, but did not have anything to show at this time. The remastered version of Relentless: Twinsen's Adventure will release a demo for the next Steam Next Fest, running from June 19th-26th, as both games will be fully released for PC and consoles in 2024 to mark the game's 30th Anniversary.

"Both titles, Relentless: Twinsen's Adventure and Twinsen's Odyssey were gaming classics of the 1990's. Players follow Twinsen, a common citizen living under the dictatorship of Dr. Funfrock in the first game, to save the inhabitants of his planet. Within these remastered versions of Twinsen's Odyssey games, players will be able to relive Twinsen's adventures and travel from island to island, enjoying a number of improvements."

A Complete Graphical & Technical Rework: Each game will benefit from a graphical and technical overhaul with Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5 and were rebuilt from scratch. They will enjoy improved animations, a better camera follow and visual high resolution to make the planet Twinsun worthy of a new generation. The artistic direction of the game has been attributed to Brazilian artist, Paulo Torinno.

Each game will benefit from a graphical and technical overhaul with Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5 and were rebuilt from scratch. They will enjoy improved animations, a better camera follow and visual high resolution to make the planet Twinsun worthy of a new generation. The artistic direction of the game has been attributed to Brazilian artist, Paulo Torinno. Entirely Revamped Controls: Analogic controls will allow a more subtle control over Twinsen. New abilities such as evading and the possibility to change weapons instantly will create new possibilities for players. The option to use original controls will be offered for gaming purists.

Analogic controls will allow a more subtle control over Twinsen. New abilities such as evading and the possibility to change weapons instantly will create new possibilities for players. The option to use original controls will be offered for gaming purists. Updated Music: Thanks to the amazing work of composer Philippe Vachey, the original soundtrack of the game became an instant classic. 30 years later, it was more than time to re-enchant the game with remastered versions of the soundtracks for both games.