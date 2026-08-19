Posted in: 3D Realms, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Atmos Games, Twisted Tower

Twisted Tower Has Officially Been Released For Steam

Twisted Tower, the new hauntingly intense action-adventure first-person shooter, has officially been released for PC via Steam.

Article Summary Twisted Tower is out now on Steam, delivering a haunting first-person shooter adventure through a twisted 1950s theme park.

Fight corrupted fairy-tale mascots, survive deadly traps, and uncover dark secrets tied to your personal past.

Explore five eerie Twisted Tower locations, from a hotel and waterpark to a clown casino, forest, and space station.

Upgrade a bizarre toy-inspired arsenal and use collected gadgets to jump, dash, grapple, and carve new paths upward.

3D Realms, one of Saber Interactive's publishing labels, and Atmos Games have released their latest first-person shooter game, Twisted Tower, which is available right now on Steam. If you haven't seen this one yet, the game has you working your way through an abandoned 1950s theme park, which is already creepy unto itself, but now you're on a mission to uncover its dark secrets and its ties to your personal past. All while dealing with fairy-tale mascots, challenging puzzles, and traps around every corner. Enjoy the hauntingly action-packed trailer here before trying the game out for yourself.

Blast Your Way Through a Haunted Theme Park in Twisted Tower

Ascend the tower's five eerily immersive levels, whacking theme park inhabitants with a mallet and exploring its strange attractions along the way. Take a questionable dip in the water park, go for a ride on a merry-go-round, indulge in some classic carnival treats, but whatever you do, don't let your guard down. The climb gets deadlier with every floor. Careful though! Our silly mascots may be looking for a hug, and our carnival rides might need some screws tightened… So what do you say, chap? Are you tough enough to make it to the top of the tower and save the love of your life?

Explore an abandoned 1950s resort reminiscent of BioShock and Disney World

Get lost in 5 hauntingly beautiful levels: the hotel, the waterpark, the clown casino, the carnival forest, and the space station

Punchy, bloody gunplay with corrupted fairy-tale mascots

Immerse yourself in a mysterious and emotional story

Choose from a variety of unique paths per playthrough, ensuring the world feels like a fresh new experience

Upgrade your toyish arsenal, including: a whack-a-mole mallet, rubber-band pistol, dart throwin' Tommy Gun, fartin' shotgun, bubblegum spittin' chain-gun, sniper slingshot, skull-poppin' ray gun, and more

Collect bizarre toys to assist you in jumping, dashing, and grappling your way up the tower

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