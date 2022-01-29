Two Days Until Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Closes Forever

I hate to say it, but the end is near. In two days, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite closes forever. That means that Niantic Labs and WB Games will render this narrative collection game unplayable. Once envisioned as a game that could reach the heights of Pokémon GO, the developers announced that they would be abandoning HPWU in Fall 2021. Since then, we have moved closer to the final date, January 31st, slowly losing aspects of the game. First, it was removed from the app store. Then, the long-running narrative wrapped up with a rushed final Brilliant Event in December 2021. Now, Niantic and WB Games have made it so no one could spend actual money in the game's in-app shop. Let's take a look at what's happening in the final two days.

Right now, the final event continues. Rare and Emergency Foundables are flooding the map, but don't get too excited. If you haven't completed your Registry pages in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite already, there is a high chance it will never happen. I'm personally seeing the same Emergency Foundables over and over. There are some rarities like the Swooping Evil which is nice to see, but others which I haven't seen all event and doubt will pop up in the last two days.

Dragons and Dragon Eggs in Portkey Portmanteaus have returned. Initially available only during the first half of the month, Niantic put these back in play after fans wondered on the Community Forum why these couldn't just be here.

You can still earn coins to use in the shop but Niantic and WB Games no longer let you use real money to purchase coins. In one respect, it can be seen as a credit to them that they aren't wringing the fanbase out for cash even as the game walks toward the end with its head held high. On the other hand… I know a few players, myself included, wouldn't mind spending a few dollars in order to get some more Silver Keys in hopes to complete final Registry pages… even if it's be gone soon. It was, after all, here for a time and, as I write this, it's open on my phone right now. One thing I wish is that playing it and seeing the limits didn't remind me at every turn that this truly is the end of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.