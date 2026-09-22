Posted in: Aspyr Media, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Middle-earth Shadow of War, The Lord of the Rings

Two Lord Of The Rings Video Games Are Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Two video games from The Lord of the Rings franchise are coming to Nintendo Switch 2 with all of the content ever released as a single title.

Article Summary Two Lord Of The Rings games, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War, are headed to Nintendo Switch 2.

Both Lord Of The Rings action titles arrive as complete editions, packing in every major expansion and DLC release.

Shadow of Mordor brings Talion’s revenge story, the Nemesis System, and all Game of the Year Edition content.

Shadow of War adds its Definitive Edition, including story expansions, tribe DLC, and offline-ready Garrison support.

Aspyr has revealed that two epic The Lord of the Rings video games will be released for the Nintendo Switch 2, as we're getting Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War. This is the first time either game will be on a Nintendo platform, bringing with it all content ever released for both, with the first being the Game of the Year Edition and the other the Definitive Edition. They're offering up both as individual games, or together as a bundle, as you experience an epic Middle-earth saga set between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. We have more details below as they are being released on September 30.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition

The game delivers a dynamic environment where the player orchestrates their personal plan of vengeance as they bend Mordor to their will. The game begins on the night of Sauron's return to Mordor, as his Black Captains brutally execute the Rangers of the Black Gate. Players become Talion, a ranger who loses his family and everything he holds dear, only to be returned from death by a mysterious Spirit of vengeance. As Talion's personal vendetta unfolds, players uncover the mystery of the Spirit that compels him, discover the origin of the Rings of Power and confront the ultimate nemesis.

At the heart of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition is the groundbreaking Nemesis System that creates unique, procedurally generated enemies that level up, adapt, and hold grudges that are unique to each gamer. Players will fight through the open world regions of Mordor and uncover the truth of the spirit that compels them, while discovering the origins of the Rings of Power, building their legend, and ultimately confronting the evil of Sauron and his armies. In addition to the base game, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition features all previously released content, including:

" Lord of the Hunt" Campaign Expansion: Dive deeper into Mordor's living world and hunt its wildest beasts to turn them against Sauron's forces.

" The Bright Lord " Campaign Expansion: Battle against Sauron as Celebrimbor, the great Elven Lord of the Second Age, to unlock powerful runes and the ability to wield the One Ring .

Battle against Sauron as Celebrimbor, great Elven Second Age, to unlock powerful runes and ability to wield One . Guardians of the Flaming Eye Exclusive Warband Mission: Face Sauron's elite Defenders before the Black Gate and earn the Wolf's Head rune.

Bonus Warband Missions, Runes & Skins: Take on even more of Sauron's minions, enhance your weapons with powerful runes and customize Talion's appearance with unique skins.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition

In the epic sequel to Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, players will be engrossed in a richer, more personal and expansive world full of epic heroes and villains, as they forge a new Ring of Power, conquer fortresses in massive battles, dominate Mordor from within and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths. The Definitive Edition includes the Sword of Dominion bonus weapon and all downloadable content and expansions:

"Desolation of Mordor" Story Expansion: Play as Baranor, the Captain of the Tower from Minas Ithil, and travel deep behind enemy lines in the Eastern Deserts of Mordor to raise an Easterling Army and open a new front in the Shadow War.

Play as Baranor, Captain Tower from Minas Ithil, and travel deep behind enemy lines in Eastern Deserts Mordor to raise an Easterling Army and open a new front in Shadow War. "Blade of Galadriel" Story Expansion: Play as Eltariel, the Blade of Galadriel, as she hunts the newest Ringwraith, battling with a new dual-wield combat style, new powers based on the Light of Galadriel and the ability to wield the New Ring .

Play as Eltariel, Blade Galadriel, as she hunts newest Ringwraith, battling with a new dual-wield combat style, new powers based on Light Galadriel and ability to wield New . Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion: Feared by all other tribes for their savagery and renowned for their ferocity in combat, the Slaughter Tribe is coming to carve a bloody path across the face of Mordor.

Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion: The Outlaw Tribe are Mordor's ultimate rebels, defying the domination of the Dark Lord and the Bright Lord alike and fighting for the Age of the Orc. They make fearsome followers and mighty warriors, wielding chains to capture their enemies and salvage weapons and armor.

Content Note: The Garrison is fully playable offline, so you can reassign your un-deployed Orc followers across regions on the go. As this edition is optimized for offline play, Online Conquests, Vendettas, Fight Pits, Chests, and Training Orders are unavailable in this title.

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