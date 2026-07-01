Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: baseball, Jaleco Sports: Bases Loaded 2, Jaleco Sports: Goal! 2, Rock It Games, soccer, Stickhead Games

Two More Jaleco Sports Retro Titles Have Been Re-Released

Two more Jaleco Sports titles have been re-released, as you can get Jaleco Sports: Bases Loaded 2 and Jaleco Sports: Goal! 2.

Article Summary Jaleco Sports expands its retro lineup with Bases Loaded 2 and Goal! 2, newly re-released by Sickhead Games and Rock It Games.

Bases Loaded 2 bundles NES and Super NES editions, with season play, custom teams, stat tracking, and rewind support.

Goal! 2 brings back NES and Super NES soccer action with 24 teams, multiple modes, regional versions, and leaderboards.

Both Jaleco Sports releases add built-in manuals, CRT filters, display options, monthly leaderboards, and seamless game switching.

Developer Sickhead Games and publisher Rock It Games announced two more Jaleco Sports titles will be re-released, as we're getting Jaleco Sports: Bases Loaded 2 and Jaleco Sports: Goal! 2. Much like the previous two releases, they have cleaned up the originals a little, given them some new menu options, and presented them to you seamlessly to go back and enjoy your retro memories of getting beat by random teams until you throw the controller. A great time to get both with the World Cup happening and MLB in the middle of its season. We have more details on both titles below.

Jaleco Sports: Bases Loaded 2

Bases Loaded 2 comes out swinging, featuring an all-new 3-D perspective, custom teams, the player performance system, and classic arcade-style gameplay. These NES™ & Super NES™ favorites bring fast-paced fun. Play a full season or a quick game – step up to the plate and swing for the fences today! A world championship rides on every pitch, and one wrong move can end your season.

Bases Loaded II: Second Season / Moero!! Pro Yakyū '88 Kettei Ban (NES, 1988 – 1990)

All new retro graphics from the original.

More realistic player animations.

New fielding dives and leaping catches.

New player performance system.

Fully simulated defense, offense, and base-running.

New large stadium graphics.

New authentic voice synthesis.

Super Bases Loaded 2 / Super 3D Baseball / Hanguk Pro Yagu (Super NES, 1992-1994)

Amazing new 3-D "camera" perspective.

Custom Team option lets you design and save your own teams.

Adjustable season lengths – from 10 to 162 games.

Detailed, ever-changing player stats keep track of every play you make.

Make play as easy or as challenging as you want with Automatic Fieldings and Errors options.

Detailed info on leading hitters and pitchers is available at any time.

Updated fatigue factors recreate pitching with stunning realism.

Seamlessly switch between the NES and Super NES versions at any time. Need help? The built-in manuals are always ready to guide you! Rewind the action like a VHS tape. Missed that pitch or pass? Go back in time and try again! Play with a classic TV CRT filter or with the many other display options for the ultimate nostalgia. Compete against the world and your friends on the monthly leaderboards. Whether you're a longtime fan of the Bases Loaded series or a newcomer ready to experience

Jaleco Sports: Goal! 2

It's GOAL! 2, the long-awaited sequels to the games that set the standard for world-class soccer simulation. It's living proof that you can never get too much of a great thing!

GOAL! TWO / Goal! 2 / Goal!! (NES, 1992)

The new total playing field perspective lets you see all player positions at once.

World-class competition from a 24-team field.

Choice of 4 playing modes: 1 or 2-player match play; 2 players vs the computer; Super Cup

Choice of 4 team formations.

Realistic soccer moves, including bicycle kicks, headers, shoulder tackles, and sliding tackles.

Super Goal! 2 (Super NES, 1994)

Amazing 3-D perspective recreates all the high-speed action of real soccer!

Teams are modeled after actual contenders in international soccer.

2 players can compete simultaneously, or work the ball together against the computer.

The super-realistic referee "sees" a foul only if he's close to it – players can rough it up behind his back!

Throw-ins, corner kicks, penalty kicks, goal kicks, and more – all exactly like real soccer!

Feel the excitement of every kick, pass, and block with intuitive controls and strategic gameplay. Seamlessly switch between the NES and Super NES versions anytime, including all regional releases of both games. Rewind the action like a VHS tape – missed that goal or pass? Go back in time and try again! Need help? The original manuals are built-in and always ready to guide you! Play with a classic TV CRT filter or with the many other display options for the ultimate nostalgia. Compete against the world and your friends on the monthly leaderboards. Whether you're a longtime fan of the Goal! series or a newcomer ready to experience one of the most beloved soccer franchises, it's time to don your kit and step onto the pitch!

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