Posted in: Conventions, Events, Free League Publishing, Games, Gen Con, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: j. r. r. tolkien, The Lord of the Rings, The One Ring, TTRPG

Two New Expansions Revealed For The One Ring at Gen Con 2026

Free League Publishing confirmed at Gen Con 2026 that The One Ring will be getting two new expansions and revised core rules.

Free League Publishing revealed that two new expansions will be coming to The One Ring TTRPG in a special announcement during Gen Con 2026. The team announced the books will be called Creatures Strange and Foul, which will add a number of enemy resources to the game, and The White Tower and the Hall of Gold, which focus on the lands of Gondor and Rohan. What's more, they unveiled a new Revised Core Rules book that is coming, as well as Collector's Editions for all three. No launch date was set for these, nor was there any indication that they would do versions for the other J.R.R. Tolkien title they run, The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying. Just the word that they'll be launching a crowdfunding campaign to get them made. We have mroe details on all of them for you here.

Creatures Strange and Foul

"Not all his servants and chattels are wraiths! There are orcs and trolls, there are wargs and werewolves; and there have been and still are many Men, warriors and kings, that walk alive under the Sun, and yet are under his sway. And their number is growing daily."

Dedicated to the servants of the Enemy and all those who oppose the Free Peoples, Creatures Strange and Foul gathers a host of adversaries drawn from the shadows of the Third Age, from cunning Black Númenórean spies and cruel Haradrim champions to ancient evils out of forgotten ages. The 5E adaptation of this volume will be released under the title Of Orcs and Evil Things.

The White Tower and The Hall of Gold

"Southward he looked, and below his very feet the Great River curled like a toppling wave and plunged over the falls of Rauros into a foaming pit; a glimmering rainbow played upon the fume. And Ethir Anduin he saw, the mighty delta of the River, and myriads of sea-birds whirling like a white dust in the sun, and beneath them a green and silver sea, rippling in endless lines."

Dedicated to the lands of Gondor and Rohan, The White Tower and the Hall of Gold is a massive campaign expansion exploring the last great realms of Men in the west of Middle-earth, where ancient traditions still endure in the shadow of the Enemy. The 5E adaptation of this volume will be released under the title Realms of the South.

The One Ring – Revised Core Rules

The award-winning The One Ring roleplaying game, designed by Francesco Nepitello, returns with a fabulous new cover art by Antonio De Luca and the most polished presentation of the game set in Middle-earth to date. This revised volume remains fully compatible with every previously published supplement and adventure, while refining the core rules through additional proofreading and clarification.

The Collector's Editions

As exclusive offerings in this campaign, we present special limited editions of all volumes included in this campaign. These Collector's Editions have faux leather deluxe covers with silver or gold foil printing and will have cloth book ribbons if unlocked as stretch goals. The Collector's Editions are produced specifically for this campaign and will not be printed again – these are true collector's items not to be missed.

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