Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kusa Games, Split Brain Samsara

Two Players Control One Body In Split Brain Samsara

Split Brain Samsara has officially been released on Steam, as two players are trapped in the same body, working together to overcome it all.

Article Summary Split Brain Samsara is now available on Steam, with Kusa Games releasing its co-op adventure built around one shared body.

Two players control the same character online, with one handling the physical world and the other navigating the spiritual realm.

Split Brain Samsara sends both players through a massive station to solve puzzles, uncover clues, and figure out what happened.

The game relies on constant communication as both players piece together memories, mysteries, and their fate in Samsara.

Kusa Games has officially released its latest game, Split Brain Samsara, which challenges players to work together in a new way. The game will have you and a friend working together online, as you are both locked in the same body and learning how to control it as part of a co-op adventure. You'll learn to control the same character at the same time as you venture into a spiritual realm, where you must "unravel the machinations of the Samsara megastructure" through communication and teamwork. We have the finer details of the title below

Work Together In The Same Body in Split Brain Samsara

In Split Brain Samsara, you and a friend control the same character. One controls the character's movements and interactions with the physical world, while the other sees different things and interacts with the spiritual realm. Together, you must try to escape a massive station, understand what happened to you, and choose your fate. This demo includes the game's first level. Explore the quarantine zone where you've been locked up, experience your first interactions with the spirit world, and learn how to play together!

Explore every part of the station to figure out what happened: Where are the people who used to live here? What were you doing here? Why are there two of you in one body? Puzzles and riddles by analyzing the clues seen by each player, an effective communication will be the key to success. A spiritual world, between reality and the unconscious, where fragments of memories might resurface. The game must be played online and requires both players to communicate with each other.

A unique cooperative adventure—sharing the same body!

New mechanics that lead to even more surprising situations

100% hand-crafted environments and levels

Two worlds to explore, each filled with mysteries and challenges

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!