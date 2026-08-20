Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Cult Of The Lamb, Two Point Museum

Two Point Museum Adds Cult of the Lamb With a Free Update

Two Point Museum has a free update available now as they have added content from the popular cute roguelike game Cult of the Lamb.

Article Summary Two Point Museum gets a free Cult of the Lamb update, adding a spooky-cute crossover to the Digiverse map.

Explore four new Cult of the Lamb Points of Interest, including Darkwood, Silk Cradle, and Anura.

Build a Museum Cult with new exhibits, Rituals, followers, and a Devotion system that boosts Buzz and donations.

Unlock Cult rewards, decorations, and staff perks as Two Point Museum expands with themed content and upgrades.

In a bit of a gaming crossover, Two Point Museum dropped a free update today that adds content from Cult of the Lamb to the museum. Expanding on the game's internal Digiverse expedition map, this new section allows players to engage with a few new Points of Interest, exhibits, and decorations, all tied to the cute roguelike cult game, as well as possible content from different universes. We have the finer details about what you'll receive when you update the game.

Get Cultishly Cute With Cult Of The Lamb in Two Point Museum

In this Digiverse collaboration with Massive Monster's devilishly cute roguelike game Cult of the Lamb, curators will start their very own Museum Cult by building a Shrine to earn Devotion directly from their guests and unlocking a brand-new Cult Reward tree. As the Cult grows, guests can become loyal followers, ones whose dedication to the Cult is rewarded with further Devotion, as well as museum Buzz and offerings, in the form of donations.

Players will be able to explore the lands of false prophets with four new Points of Interest. Expedition teams will travel to the mysterious woodland regions of Cult of the Lamb, including Darkwood, Silk Cradle, and Anura. These adventures will unlock new decorative items, exhibits, and upgrades to help build your following and strengthen your influence. Museums all over Two Point County will be enlightened with powerful exhibits, including the Drum Circle, the Offering Statue, and the Temple. The Temple allows Museum managers to perform mystical Rituals that mould the minds of your followers and reinforce the faith of your flock…visitors.

Experts can now explore the world of Cult of the Lamb, visiting four Points of Interest across the treacherous lands of false prophets.

Build your very own Museum Cult with four unique Exhibits, created in the Workshop.

Invite the roaming Lamb Exhibit to your Museum… after all, what is a shepherd without a flock?

Curate your Cult, as followers (guests) join your Museum Cult, with loyal members earning new bonuses.

Build loyalty by training Staff members in the Cult of the Museum, and gain discounted salary expectations for their faith.

Earn Devotion to spend on the Cult Rewards tree, unlocking decorative items and Cult of the Lamb exhibit upgrades.

Discover new Rituals that deliver powerful Boons to your museum in return for Devotion.

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