Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Two Point Museum, Two Point Studios

Two Point Museum Reveals New Roller Coaster-Themed DLC

Two Point Museum will be getting a small theme park addition as the Ride & Relics DLC has been announced for an October 8 launch.

Article Summary Two Point Museum gets the Ride & Relics DLC on October 8, adding a theme park twist at the abandoned Riquetti Gardens.

Build custom mini-coasters in Two Point Museum with adjustable height, tilt, and camber to craft thrilling ride layouts.

Send new Funfair Experts to Gearbox Fairgrounds to uncover blueprints, perks, and antique amusement exhibits.

The Two Point Museum DLC also adds a new campaign, mascot staff roles, themed decor, gift shop items, and utilities.

SEGA and Two Point Studios unveiled the latest DLC coming to Two Point Museum, as they showed off the new Ride & Relics DLC. As you can see from the images and trailer here, the content will unlock the long-forgotten theme park that just happened to be attached to the museum. It's not a full theme-park simulator addition, but it does feel like a throwback to many a game we've experienced in the past. The DLC will go live on October 8, but ahead of that, we have more dev notes of what to expect below.

Two Point Museum Unlocks The Theme Park in Ride & Relics

Players will take on the role of Funfair Expert as they prepare to reopen the gates of Two Point County's once-legendary amusement park. For years, the site at Riquetti Gardens has sat dark, rusty and guest-less – and there's nothing amusing about that. To run a successful funfair, curators will have to carefully craft mini-coasters with custom height, tilt, and camber, whilst making sure their corkscrew doesn't spiral into any fragile artifacts.

Museum assistants can be dressed to thrill as they transform into Mascots, entertaining and immersing guests as they wait to board rides and explore the park. Experts can also be sent further on expeditions to the old abandoned park of Gearbox Fairgrounds to uncover new breathtaking blueprints and perks to make this museum one hell of a ride. The new DLC will also feature iconic rides from Two Point County's past and veteran managers will have the chance to bring history to life for guests by building blueprints for immersive ride experiences that complement the existing museum themes.

What's in the park?

Tools to build your own mini-coasters with 5 Coaster Themes

An unexplored expedition map exploring the abandoned Gearbox Fairgrounds

A brand new museum location: Riquetti Gardens

A new five-star campaign to explore

New expert type: Funfair Experts

15+ Funfair Exhibits including Antique Amusements

New Gift Shop items

New themed items and decorations

New utility items, including Helipad, Ticket Desk, benches, bins, and more!

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