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Two Yomawari Games Are Coming to PS5 on November 5

Two horror games, Yomawari: The Long Night Collection and Yomawari: Lost in the Dark, are both being released for the PS5 this November

Article Summary Yomawari: The Long Night Collection and Yomawari: Lost in the Dark hit PS5 on November 5, announced at PAX West 2026.

Yomawari blends top-down horror, stealth, and exploration as young girls face cursed nights and stalkers in the dark.

The Long Night Collection packages Yomawari: Night Alone and Midnight Shadows with item hunting, hiding, and spirit encounters.

Yomawari: Lost in the Dark adds character customization, flashlight clues, heartbeat detection, and its eye-closing mechanic.

Nippon Ichi Software revealed during PAX West 2026 that Yomawari: The Long Night Collection and Yomawari: Lost in the Dark are both coming to the PS5. If you haven't checked out these games, they are a unique top-down horror experience in which you play a young girl in search of her lost memories through the darkened streets of Japanese cities and towns. All while evading creepy spirits that stalk you in the shadows, waiting to pounce when the lack of light gives them a chance. You can check out more about them below, as they'll both be released on November 5.

Yomawari: The Long Night Collection

Urban legends come alive in Yomawari: Night Alone and Yomawari: Midnight Shadows, now collected in one title! Traverse the haunting world of Yomawari: Night Alone as a young girl searches for her sister, or share in the terrors that schoolgirls Yui and Haru face in Yomawari: Midnight Shadows. Uncover the mysteries plaguing a rural Japanese town, hide from the things lurking in the night, and maybe get home alive. But don't forget, the dark is no place to be alone.

Unlock The Mystery: Search for hidden items, add them to your collection, and use them to interact with spirits or unlock new story events.

Search for hidden items, add them to your collection, and use them to interact with spirits or unlock new story events. Spiritual Interaction: In each chapter of the game, you will encounter spiritual creatures inspired by Japanese urban legends lurking in the shadows—but are they harmless, purely evil, or simply misunderstood?

In each chapter of the game, you will encounter spiritual creatures inspired by Japanese urban legends lurking in the shadows—but are they harmless, purely evil, or simply misunderstood? Stealth Action: Avoid evil spirits by tip-toeing or sprinting away, taking cover in bushes, or using items to distract them. But be careful—some evil spirits may surprise you with their considerable speed.

Yomawari: Lost in the Dark

To break a curse placed on her, a young girl must venture into the haunted streets of her town at night in search of her lost memories. However, malevolent ghosts lurk within the shadows, and she must avoid them by running, hiding, and shutting her eyes if she hopes to survive long enough to break her curse.

The Night Continues: Another chapter of the atmospheric horror series has emerged from the shadows! With a new story set in a frighteningly familiar world, new and returning fans alike can dive right in.

Another chapter of the atmospheric horror series has emerged from the shadows! With a new story set in a frighteningly familiar world, new and returning fans alike can dive right in. Home Sweet Haunt: Eerie sound design and shadowy environments set the stage for gruesome and terrifying ghosts never seen before in the series.

Eerie sound design and shadowy environments set the stage for gruesome and terrifying ghosts never seen before in the series. New Fear, New Me: For the first time in Yomawari, you can customize your character's appearance by changing her hairstyle, hair color, clothes, and accessories.

For the first time in Yomawari, you can customize your character's appearance by changing her hairstyle, hair color, clothes, and accessories. See No Evil: Do whatever it takes to survive the terrors of the night. Unveil secrets and specters alike using your flashlight. Find clues while listening to the sound of your heartbeat to detect nearby ghosts, and utilize a new mechanic, closing your eyes, to avoid the gaze of the evil spirits watching you.

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