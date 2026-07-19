Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: The Banjo King, Twogether Studios

Twogether Studios Reveals The Banjo King Card Game

Twogether Studios has revealed a brand-new card game called The Banjo King — two games in one deck, now available for pre-order and shipping August 3.

Article Summary Twogether Studios has unveiled The Banjo King, a new card game deck that delivers two distinct games in one box.

The Banjo King includes Moonshine! and Blessed, two easy-to-learn strategy card games for two or four players.

Inspired by Italian 40-card decks, The Banjo King reimagines Scopa and Briscola with an Appalachian theme.

The Banjo King is available for pre-order now in multiple editions, with shipping scheduled to begin August 3.

Twogether Studios has revealed a brand-new card game, taking things back a bit with The Banjo King. Harkening back to the days when you had to make do with what you got, the game utilizes the same cards to play two different card games in one box. We have mroe info on it below, as the game is up for pre-order right now with a few different purchase options, set to ship on August 3.

Play Two Games With One Set in The Banjo King

Please make welcome: The Banjo King! A new small box card game that packs two easy-to-learn and slightly addictive games, perfect for two or four players. Play Moonshine! A card-collecting game inspired by the classic game Scopa, or Blessed, a trick-taking game inspired by the classic game Briscola. The deck comes with rules for both, as well as reference cards for helpful tips. Each game can be played in about 20 min for players ages 10+.

The Banjo King is inspired by the 40-card Italian card decks and their rich history of regional illustrations. It was the Italians who brought the mandolin to Appalachia, giving bluegrass music its distinctive sound… So why not an Appalachian deck? The Banjo King contains a 40-card deck with suits of Banjos, Baskets, Pickaxes, and Hatchets. Featuring the illustration of Appalachian artist Charles Ferguson-Avery, Graphic Design by Glen Nakasako, and games developed by Jenn Ellis & Keith Baker.

We've collected the decks of each region of Italy and played countless times. There's a reason why these games are national treasures still played outside in the piazza; they are easy to learn but allow for strategy and choices, friendly competition, and are more than a little addictive. Since the Italians brought the mandolin to Appalachia to give Bluegrass its sound, why not an Appalachian Scopa deck? If you're a fan of our game Illimat, you'll find some spiritual connection between how harvesting in Illimat works and the classic game Scopa. This is a perfect game to introduce to friends who might find Illimat a little too intimidating.

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