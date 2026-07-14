Posted in: Games, Image, Video Games | Tagged: Bit Bot, Final Boss, Final Boss: The Video Game, Mecanimal Games, SDCC 2026, tyler kirkham

Tyler Kirkham To Aid With Final Boss Video Game Adaptation

Comic book artist and writer Tyler Kirkham has signed on to help with the video game adaptation of his comic series Final Boss.

Article Summary Tyler Kirkham is helping develop Final Boss: The Video Game, adapting his Image Comics series with Bit Bot and Mecanimal Games.

Final Boss: The Video Game blends a pixel-art co-op brawler with one-on-one 3D fighting game boss battles.

Tyler Kirkham joins Frank O'Connor, Joshua Viola, and Celldweller on the creative team behind the 2028 release.

Based on Tyler Kirkham's comic, Final Boss follows Tommy Brazen in an action-packed world inspired by arcade classics.

Ahead of San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Bit Bot and Mecanimal Games announced that they will be making a video game adaptation of Final Boss with the help of Tyler Kirkham! It's not often you see the creator of a property step in to aid with its development in another medium beyond a few notes here and there, but Kirkham looks to be all-in to help make sure this adaptation of his Image Comics title gets the proper treatment. Simply being called Final Boss: The Video Game, the title will adapt the characters and settings from the series into an action side-scrolling fighting game worthy of its namesake. We have more details below from the team, along with a couple of quotes and images, as the game won't be available until 2028.

Tyler Kirkham Will Help With Adapting Final Boss: The Video Game

Created, written, and illustrated by Tyler Kirkham — known for his work on Amazing Spider-Man, Green Lantern, X-Men, and numerous other bestselling titles — Final Boss follows Tommy Brazen, an ex-street brawler and powered-up mercenary who discovers that the secrets of his past are connected to something far larger than he ever imagined. The series blends the energy of classic arcade beat 'em ups, fighting games, and action entertainment into a high-octane comic experience. Now, Bit Bot is bringing that vision to life in interactive form. Developed by Bit Bot alongside its in-house game studio, Mecanimal Games, Final Boss is a faithful adaptation of the comic series, with Kirkham serving as a key creative collaborator throughout development. Leading the project alongside Kirkham are Bit Bot Creative Director Frank O'Connor, the former Franchise Creative Director behind Halo and Perfect Dark, and Bit Bot co-owner Joshua Viola. The game's original score will be composed by acclaimed musician and Bit Bot co-owner Celldweller.

Designed for one to four players in local couch co-op, Final Boss begins as a pixel-art side-scrolling brawler inspired by arcade classics. Players battle through waves of enemies and progress through increasingly dangerous stages before each level culminates in a dramatic transformation. Animated comic-book panels introduce the boss, the action tightens, and the game shifts into a focused one-on-one 3D fighting experience inspired by modern fighting games.

"Final Boss was born from my love of classic arcade games, fighting games, action movies, and comics," said Tyler Kirkham. "Working directly with Bit Bot allows us to translate that DNA into a video game that feels authentic to the comic while expanding the world in exciting new ways."

"At its heart, Final Boss is about escalation," said Bit Bot Creative Director Frank O'Connor. "The gameplay mirrors the structure of the story. What begins as a cooperative street fight gradually narrows into a personal showdown. It's a format that lets us combine two beloved genres while remaining completely faithful to the spirit of the comic."

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