Ubisoft+ Is Now Available For Players On Google Stadia

Google Stadia now has a new addition to its platform as players can now access Ubisoft+ through their accounts. The company launched its subscription service with its multi-platform access model in beta this week, giving Stadia users the ability to access it through the platform as opposed to opening it separately. As you can read from the info sent out by both parties below, they are heavily focused on three of the most recently released titles with only a few of the previous ones being promoted. We'll see how users utilize this and if any Stadia subscribers will gravitate toward subscribing with the access available to them. But honestly, this seems like a win-win for both companies.

Subscribers in the US can now access Ubisoft+ on Stadia to play a growing library of Ubisoft titles including new releases like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising and Watch Dogs: Legion. Additionally, Ubisoft announced that fan-favorite titles Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Syndicate and Assassin's Creed Unity are now available on Stadia for standalone purchase worldwide and for Ubisoft+ subscribers in the US. These games reinforce the beloved franchise's catalogue on Stadia, where Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Assassin's Creed Odyssey are already available. Subscribers in the US can link their account to Stadia at no additional cost beyond their current Ubisoft+ subscription at $14.99. During this beta, players can enjoy Ubisoft games across their devices and benefit from cross-platform progression for new titles, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Immortals Fenyx Rising. New subscribers can purchase a subscription to Ubisoft+ on the Ubisoft Store. No Stadia Pro subscription is required. Ubisoft+ on Stadia and Amazon Luna features premium editions of new releases like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising and Watch Dogs: Legion as well as beloved games from Ubisoft's catalog.