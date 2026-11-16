Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: UCF, UFC 6

UFC 6 Has Revealed The Official PRIDE FC Expansion

UFC 6 will be getting a new expansion that will celebrate the legacy of the Japanese MMA promotion PRIDE FC, arriving December 11

Article Summary EA Sports adds the UFC 6 PRIDE FC Expansion on December 11, bringing PRIDE’s ring, rules, and presentation to the game.

UFC 6 channels classic PRIDE FC with openweight bouts, soccer kicks, stomps, grounded knees, and Japanese commentary.

The new UFC 6 Grand Prix Mode features 20 PRIDE FC fighters in a multi-fight tournament with persistent damage and stamina.

PRIDE FC in UFC 6 also enables dream matchups across modes, with legends like Kazushi Sakuraba and Royce Gracie featured.

EA Sports unveiled a new expansion for UFC 6, celebrating the legacy of the Japanese MMA promotion PRIDE FC. As you can see here, they have marked the occasion with special artwork featuring Kazushi Sakuraba and Royce Gracie, two of the most recognized names in all of MMA history who helped define the promotion and what it stood for. Both fighters, as well as a number of featured competitors, are front-and-center in the trailer, but it's unclear how many from that era will be added. What we do know is the rules, ring, and more will be there as a new mode. We have the finer details from the company below, as it will be released as an add-on bundle or part of the Expansion Pass on December 11.

UFC 6 To Honor The Legacy of PRIDE FC

Trading the traditional UFC Octagon for a roped ring, the expansion redefines the combat experience in every round and captures the spirit of the golden era of early 2000s mixed martial arts. Players can enjoy the spectacle of a massive arena designed to evoke the atmosphere of the Budokan, complete with authentic Japanese commentary, grand fighter entrances, and the voice of legendary announcer Lenne Hardt welcoming competitors to the ring.

The PRIDE FC Expansion builds on UFC 6's realistic foundation by featuring true openweight competition and authentic PRIDE FC rules. Fighters can unleash an expanded arsenal of soccer kicks, stomps, and grounded knees, or test their endurance in the all-new Grand Prix Mode, featuring 20 PRIDE FC fighters in a multi-fight, 10-round tournament where health, stamina, and visible damage persist from bout to bout. The expansion also opens the door to cross-generational dream fights, allowing any fighter on the UFC 6 roster to step into the PRIDE FC ring in Fight Now, Quick Fight, Online, and Invite a Friend game modes. For fans looking to showcase their skill with the new roster of fighters, all 20 PRIDE FC fighters can be selected in Fight Now mode.

"Fans have been asking us to bring PRIDE FC into the game for years, and we're thrilled to finally make it happen in EA Sports UFC 6," said Nate McDonald, Lead Producer on EA Sports UFC 6. "For our team, this was about paying homage to one of the most iconic eras in MMA; not just recreating its look, but capturing the feeling of stepping into that world and letting players write their own dream fight history."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!