Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Under Night In-Birth II, Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes Reveals Zohar Gameplay

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes finally gave us a proper look at Zohar after teasing her in March, but still no confirmed release date.

Article Summary Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes unveils a full Zohar gameplay trailer after her brief teaser reveal in March 2026.

The new footage highlights Zohar’s aggressive style and wild moveset, giving fans a stronger look at the DLC fighter.

Arc System Works still has not confirmed a release date, with Zohar only locked in for a vague Summer launch window.

Zohar’s story ties her to Bankikai, Strix, and the Abyss, adding a darker character arc to Under Night In-Birth II.

Arc System Works revealed more about the latest DLC character making their way to Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes, as we got a better look at Zohar. The character was teased back in March 2026, very briefly, but enough to catch people's attention. Now we have a proper gameplay trailer showing the character at work and some of the insane moves she can pull off. The only downside is we still don't have a proper release date for the character, as they're still teasing her for a Summer release while we're in the Summer. For now, enjoy the trailer above and bio below while we wait to learn more.

Zohar Is Still On The Way…

She was one of the leaders of Bankikai, along with Ogre and Strix. During the battle with Amnesia, she was engulfed by the power overflowing from the Abyss. She lost her sanity, leaving her close friend Strix heavily wounded. She was at a loss, burdened by what she had done to her friend. In her despair, she heard rumors that Strix was still alive. She had changed her name and entered the Night, searching for "her."

"I must find her…I must apologize to her…II must kill her…" The disparate thoughts raced through her head. Were they Zohar's own feelings, or did they belong to the "other" her? The answer she sought lurked within the Night.

About Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes features overhauled HD graphics, as well as new playable characters and a new storyline. The game includes a wide variety of playable characters, an evolved battle system, and enhanced network capabilities, including the series' first-ever rollback netcode support. Players can enjoy "Ranked Matches," "Casual Matches," and "Player Matches" over the internet, and can use the ranking function to compete against players from all over the world.

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