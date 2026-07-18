Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Unico, UniqMag

Unico & UniqMag Reveal Multiple Gaming Accessory Products For 2026

Unico and UniqMag recently revealed several brand-new gaming accessories as part of a joint presentation at Evo Las Vegas.

Article Summary Unico and UniqMag unveiled 2026 gaming accessories at Evo Las Vegas, spanning arcade cabinets, keyboards, and more.

Unico’s MVSX SNK 17-inch home arcade cabinet returns with 50 licensed Neo Geo classics like Metal Slug and KOF.

Unico’s Raiden R19 cabinet and ULW10 retro gaming monitor target shoot-'em-up fans and classic console collectors.

UniqMag’s MX10 Mixbox, UQ68, and UQ71 use magnetic switch tech for fast, precise competitive gaming performance.

A couple of weeks ago, Unico and UniqMag did a joint reveal of several items at Evo in Las Vegas, unveiling multiple gaming accessories for players who want to up their game in different ways. Among the items they showed off were a pair of new keyboards, a retro portable monitor for those who love the CRT vibe, and a home arcade cabinet. We have more info on all of them here as they are both available and coming up on being released in 2026.

Unico MVSX SNK 17" Home Arcade Cabinet

The fan-favorite home arcade returns after selling through its initial production run. Featuring 50 officially licensed SNK titles, including iconic franchises such as Metal Slug, King of Fighters, Samurai Shodown, and Fatal Fury, the MVSX delivers an authentic Neo Geo arcade experience in a compact home cabinet format.

Raiden R19 Home Arcade Cabinet

One of arcade gaming's most legendary shoot-'em-up franchises comes home. Built specifically for fans of vertical shooters, the Raiden R19 features a premium 19-inch vertical display, arcade-quality controls, stereo speakers, and multiple entries from Seibu Kaihatsu's iconic Raiden franchise, delivering an authentic arcade experience in a collector-focused format.

ULW10 Retro Gaming Monitor

As CRT displays become increasingly difficult to find and maintain, the ULW10 was designed as a modern solution for retro gaming enthusiasts. Inspired by classic professional video monitors, it features a 10.4-inch 4:3 display and supports both legacy and modern connections, including RCA, S-Video, RGB, VGA, and HDMI, allowing players to experience classic consoles the way they were originally intended. IDEAL for collectors of N64, Sega, Atari etc.

UniqMag MX10 Mixbox Controller

Designed for competitive fighting game players, the MX10 combines the precision of a leverless controller with advanced springless magnetic switch technology. Built for speed, consistency, and durability, it aims to deliver industry-leading performance for serious FGC competitors.

UQ68 Keyboard

The UQ68 is powered by Uniqmag's proprietary springless magnetic switch technology, replacing traditional mechanical springs with a magnetic levitation design for smoother operation, greater consistency, and enhanced durability. With adjustable actuation, rapid trigger support, and an 8,000Hz polling rate, it's built for competitive gamers seeking every possible performance advantage.

UQ71 Keyboard

The flagship UQ71 pairs the same springless magnetic switch technology with a premium CNC aluminum chassis, carbon fiber positioning plate, and enthusiast-grade construction. Combining cutting-edge performance with a high-end build quality, the UQ71 is designed for gamers and keyboard enthusiasts looking for the next evolution in magnetic switch technology.

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