Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Boss Stage Inc., UniVersus, UVS Games

UniVersus Is Changing Publishers To Boss Stage Inc.

UniVersus has a brand-new publisher, as UVS Games has made the decision to hand the battle-centric card title over to Boss Stage Inc.

Article Summary UniVersus is moving from UVS Games to Boss Stage Inc., marking a major publisher change for the long-running card game.

Boss Stage Inc. will oversee all UniVersus operations, while the current game team stays together under the new publisher.

UVS Games says the UniVersus transition supports the game’s long-term future and lets its staff focus on other titles.

Boss Stage was chosen for its UniVersus ties, community focus, and commitment to players, stores, and the core team.

A bit of a shakeup in tabletop gaming headed into the weekend, as UVS Games is handing over the reins of the battling card game UniVersus to Boss Stage Inc. The company sent out a statement, much of which we have below, letting fans know they have made the bittersweet choice to hand the game over to a new publisher, with Boss Stage taking over all aspects of the title moving forward. The team behind the game will also come under the purview of the new publisher, while the remaining UVS team focuses on other titles, such as Riftbound.

UniVersus To Be Run By Boss Stage Inc.

UniVersus has always been more than cards on the table. It's the friendships made across the table, the rivalries built over years of competition, the local game stores that have become gathering places, and the players who kept showing up, set after set, year after year. For UVS Games, UniVersus has been our foundation. It helped us build our team, establish relationships with incredible IP partners, and grow into the company we are today. We're proud of what we've accomplished together, and none of it would have been possible without everyone who supported the game along the way.

As UVS Games has grown, so have the demands and responsibilities of our business. That growth has led us to take a closer look at how we can best support the long-term future of each of our games. Throughout that process, our priority was finding the best path forward for UniVersus, its team, and the community that has supported it for so many years. We're proud of what the team is building, and we wanted to give that work and the people behind it the best opportunity to succeed.

Why Boss Stage?

Finding the right home for UniVersus meant finding people who understand what the game means to its community and who value the experience of the team behind it. We spoke with several interested publishers and industry partners throughout this process. Ultimately, Boss Stage stood out because of the people behind it, their connection to UniVersus, and their commitment to keeping the core team together. That commitment was especially important to us. These are people who have invested years of their lives into the game and the community around it. Their passion and relationships with players are an important part of what makes UniVersus what it is today. Boss Stage shares that appreciation and is committed to supporting the game's future.

The UniVersus team will continue its work under Boss Stage. We understand that this change brings questions, particularly for players and local game stores, and we'll share additional details about the transition as they become available.

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