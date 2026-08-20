Posted in: Capcom, Card Games, Games, Street Fighter 6, Tabletop | Tagged: Street Fighter 6, UniVersus, UVS Games

UniVersus Reveals Two New Street Fighter 6 Packs For October 2nd

UniVersus has confirmed Street Fighter is coming back, as two new packs will be released as the Street Fighter 6 Challenger Series.

Article Summary Street Fighter 6 returns to UniVersus on October 2, 2026 with two new Challenger Series decks from UVS Games.

Each Street Fighter 6 Challenger Series pack includes a 60-card deck, two fighters, a guide, and a foil booster.

M. Bison and JP bring control-heavy Street Fighter 6 strategies built around power plays and tactical disruption.

Cammy and Juri deliver fast, aggressive Street Fighter 6 gameplay with pressure, precision, and explosive turns.

UVS Games has revealed a new release in partnership with Capcom, as Street Fighter 6 returns to UniVersus with a pair of packs. The two new packs in the Street Fighter 6 Challenger Series feature one with M. Bison and JP, and the other with Cammy and Juri, both designed to fight each other and other IPs in the series. You can find more info from the company below on both as they will arrive at local game stores on October 2, 2026.

Street Fighter 6 Challenger Series Comes to UniVersus

Each Challenger Series includes a complete 60-card ready-to-play deck featuring two playable character options, making it easy to switch strategies and explore different approaches to the game. Every deck also includes a learn-to-play guide and card checklist. Every Street Fighter 6 Challenger Series deck also includes a Collector Booster Pack containing six random Alt-Art, All-Foil cards from the release, giving players even more ways to personalize their decks and collections.

M. Bison + JP

Control every exchange with two of the most formidable villains from Street Fighter 6. Harness M. Bison's overwhelming power with Unlimited Psycho Crusher, or dictate the flow of the game through JP's calculated Interdiction. Whether you're forcing your opponent onto the defensive or setting the terms of every battle, this deck rewards players who want to stay one step ahead.

Cammy + Juri

Speed, precision, and aggression take center stage. Cammy's Delta Red Assault keeps the pressure on from the opening turn, while Juri's Feng Shui Engine creates explosive opportunities that can swing a game in an instant. For players who prefer to stay on the attack and keep opponents guessing, this deck delivers.

Round Two Begins

Street Fighter has been part of UniVersus for years, delivering some of the game's most memorable characters and matchups. Challenger Series #2 continues that legacy with four fighters who bring distinct identities, powerful abilities, and exciting new strategies to the table. Whether you're drawn to M. Bison's raw power, JP's tactical control, Cammy's precision offense, or Juri's relentless aggression, each fighter offers a unique path to victory and a new way to experience UniVersus. Four fighters. Two Challenger Series decks. Countless ways to play.

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