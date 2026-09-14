Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: UNO, UNO! Mobile

UNO Championship Series Opens Digital Qualifier on UNO! Mobile

The UNO Championship Series has opened its Digital Qualifier on UNO! Mobile — eligible U.S. players can compete in weekly qualifiers by unlocking 60 in-game trophies for a chance at the in-person finals.

Article Summary Mattel163 has opened the UNO Championship Series 2026 Digital Qualifier, letting U.S. players compete now in UNO! Mobile.

Players qualify by reaching 60 in-game Trophies, then enter weekly UNO! Mobile tournaments held on September 12, 19, and 26.

The top scorers advance to a September 27 final, where the best four UNO players earn spots in the Los Angeles finals.

The UNO Championship Series Finals take place November 11, 2026, with a $50,000 grand prize and the UNO Champion title.

Mattel163 has launched the UNO Championship Series this month, as players can officially sign up and compete to earn a spot in the series. Eligible players across the United States can jump onto UNO! Mobile right now and compete against other players by following the event's rules and guidelines, unlocking 60 tripeaks once a week over three weeks of competition. The best of the best will get to an elimination tournament on September 27, and eventually, the top four players will make their way to California for an in-person tournament to crown a new champion. We have more info below, and both the mobile title and the event are free to take part in.

The UNO Championship Series 2026 Has Begun

The UNO! Mobile Game Digital Qualifier is one of two qualifying stages (the other stage being an in-person tournament) in which players compete for the opportunity to advance to the UCS Tournament Finals 2026. The top four (4) scoring players from the UNO! Mobile Game Digital Qualifier Final Tournament will qualify as Finalists and advance to the UCS Tournament Finals, scheduled to take place on or about November 11, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

The UNO! Mobile Digital Qualifier is one of two paths into the UNO Championship Series, with the top four players advancing to compete in Los Angeles on November 11, 2026, where they'll face players from around the world for the title of 2026 UNO Champion and a $50,000 grand prize. UNO! Mobile Champion Series Digital Qualifier at a Glance:

Qualification Tournament runs in UNO! Mobile now through September 26

Players unlock eligibility by reaching 60 in-game Trophies

Eligible players can compete in weekly Qualification Tournaments (up to 20 entries per week)

Weekly Tournaments take place September 12, 19, and 26 at 5 PM PT, culminating in the Final Tournament on September 27 at 5 PM PT

The top four players from the Final Tournament advance to the UNO Championship Series Tournament in Los Angeles

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